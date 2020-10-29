THE STROLLER: The songs and costumes of Halloween

TODAY’S PHRASE is squander. Example: “Now, I ain’t much of a poet / But I know somebody once told me to seize the moment / And don’t squander it,” from “The Monster” by Eminem, 2103.
THURSDAY’S WORD was run amok. It means behave in a frenzied, out-of-control or unrestrained way. Example: “He’s the hairy-handed gent who ran amok in Kent / Lately he’s been overheard in Mayfair” from “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon, 1978.
Trunk or Treat
The Bassett, Collinsville and Martinsville branch libraries will have “trunk-or-treat” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween, which is Saturday. Library staff will be giving out free books and treats, and as they do so, they will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing — and hoping that all drivers will do the same. Families will have to remain in their cars.
Top costumes
These seven costumes were the top searches for Halloween costumes on Google this year:
7. Clown
6. Ninja
5. Angel
4. Rabbit
3. Harley Quinn
2. Dinosaur
1. Witch
In Virginia, the top search is for rabbit, followed by witch, Harley Quinn, dinosaur and Spider-man.
Harley Quinn is a fictional character in DC comics. She is a frequent accomplice and consort of The Joker, who was her patient when she worked as an intern psychiatrist at the asylum in Gotham City.
Buy why a rabbit for Halloween? The Stroller thought maybe there was some pop-culture reference the uncool Stroller was not aware of. However, both Googling it and asking a middle-schooler came up with no explanation.
Top Halloween songs
You may have noticed that The Stroller’s Words of the Day lately have been from Halloween songs. Well, The Stroller is mighty relieved that this is the last newspaper before Halloween, because as it turns out, Halloween-themed songs have really easy lyrics, and finding potential Words of the Day was difficult. You can see that today’s entry really was stretching it.
Billboard names these as the top Halloween songs:
10. “Halloween (Theme)” by John Carpenter
9. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult
8. “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon
7. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell
6. “This Is Halloween” by Danny Elfman
5. “The Monster” by Eminem featuring Rihanna
4. “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.
3. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers
2. “Demons” by Imagine Dragons
1. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, the Three Graces danced to the music Apollo played on his lyre. He was the god of sun and light, poetry and music, healing, sicknesses, knowledge, archery, farming, order and beauty. Apollo ruled over music, prophecy and archery. He had many love affairs, the most famous being with Daphne.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why does Apollo wear a laurel wreath in Daphne’s honor?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
