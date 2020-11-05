THE STROLLER: The word for this effort is 'kindness'

TODAY’S PHRASE is dissipation. Example: “Tell me who of them will come to be / How many of them are you and me / Dissipation / Race Relations / Consolation / Segregation” from “Pastime Paradise” by Stevie Wonder, 1976.
THURSDAY’S PHRASE was “dirt off my shoulder.” It means to brush off negative energy of statements made about you. Example: “Don’t forget that boy told you / Get, that, dirt off your shoulder / You gotta get, that, dirt off your shoulder,” from Jay-Z’s 2003 hit song by that name.
Elections refreshments
Folks at the polling place at Albert Harris Elementary School got a big surprise — and that’s elections officers and voters alike: tasty treats. Ebony Millner wrote The Stroller to share appreciation for the goodies and the good intentions of the donors at that polling place, where Margaret Via was the elections chief.
S&C Total Catering offered everyone chicken salad and red velvet cake, and the Martinsville chapter of fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi rounded out the meal with bottled water, chips and sandwich crackers.
“The voters were very gracious” and appreciative, Millner said. “It brought a smile to many faces” of people who had entered looking determined, yet a little nervous.
Words we need
The magazine Mental Floss (which went just digital a couple of years ago) always has fun and interesting articles. One, from Dec. 14, 2015, (back in the still-in-print days) was “38 Wonderful Words With No English Equivalent” by Bill DeMain. Here are some on his list:
Kummerspeck (German): Literally “grief bacon,” it means extra eight gained from emotional eating.
Shemomedjamo (Georgian): Literally, this is “I accidentally ate the whole thing,” and it means the way you can’t stop eating, even though you are full, because something is so delicious.
Tartle (Scots): That panicky feeling you get when you’re in a situation you should be using someone’s name but can’t remember what it is
Mamihlapinatapai (Yaghan language of Tierra del Fuego): That special look two people share when both wish something was done but are hoping the other one would do it.
Backpfeifengesicht (German): A face badly in need of a fist
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hades was a major ancient Greek god and was one of the first generation of Olympians — brother of Zeus, Poseidon, Demeter, Hera and Hestia. However, he was the only one of his siblings who was not called an Olympian, because he did not live on Mount Olympus like they did. He was the god of the underworld and lived in the fiery kingdom that was named after him — Hades.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Hades almost never left the underworld, but one of the times he did was to kidnap someone. Who did he abduct, and how did that abduction supposedly affect life as we live it still today?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
