THE STROLLER: The word for this effort is 'kindness'

The magazine Mental Floss (which went just digital a couple of years ago) always has fun and interesting articles. One, from Dec. 14, 2015, (back in the still-in-print days) was “38 Wonderful Words With No English Equivalent” by Bill DeMain. Here are some on his list:

Kummerspeck (German): Literally “grief bacon,” it means extra eight gained from emotional eating.

Shemomedjamo (Georgian): Literally, this is “I accidentally ate the whole thing,” and it means the way you can’t stop eating, even though you are full, because something is so delicious.

Tartle (Scots): That panicky feeling you get when you’re in a situation you should be using someone’s name but can’t remember what it is

Mamihlapinatapai (Yaghan language of Tierra del Fuego): That special look two people share when both wish something was done but are hoping the other one would do it.

Backpfeifengesicht (German): A face badly in need of a fist