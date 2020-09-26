THE STROLLER: There's no prohibition on giving blood

At Old Well Christian Church, the Old Well Walkers are selling the luminaria, which will be on display in the church parking lot, starting at 7 p.m. Virginia Rodgers, who sent the announcement, invites people to drive or walk by to see them.

Across the county at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, luminaria will be lit on the church steps from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. People can drive by to see them all lit. Page Rodgers is the team captain.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Prohibition -- that time period when the selling of alcohol was banned nationwide, and farmers in Virginia picked up the slack, making and selling moonshine and driving it off fast and sneaky to buyers, leading to the eventual birth of NASCAR -- has a myth surrounding it, that there was lots of drinking thanks to moonshine and speakeasies. Not so. A study by M.I.T. and Boston University economists in the early 1990s showed that the consumption of alcohol dropped by 70% in the early years of Prohibition. Finally, the levels of drinking booze rose back up in the late 1920s as people were less supportive of that law. By the time Prohibition was ended, the drinking rates remained 30% lower than they were before Prohibition, for many years.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Prohibition was that time of 14 years around a century ago in which it was illegal to see alcohol. The rules were set by the Volstead Act, which, in fact, allowed alcohol to be sold under a few limited circumstances. What were they?

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.