THE STROLLER: There's no prohibition on giving blood

TODAY’S WORD is conspicuous. Example: "Watch out, my outfit's ridiculous - In the club looking so conspicuous." (Source: song "Yeah" by Usher)
FRIDAY’S WORD was deleterious. It means causing harm or damage. Example: All that smoking and drinking has been deleterious to Uncle Bob's health and does no favors for his complexion or breath.
Blood drive
Plan ahead for this blood drive next month: Horsepasture Christian Church in Ridgeway will host a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
We don’t know if Mary Jordan, who sent in that announcement, meant anything Halloweenish with her comment: “Come if you can. … We LOVE our blood!”
Relay for Life luminaria
Because the Relay for Life was canceled by the pandemic, this American Red Cross fundraising event will be carried out differently: Luminaria have been sold by various churches and other supporters and will be lit and displayed in smaller groupings around the region on Saturday.
A luminary is a white bag with a candle or battery-operated light in it. Each bag has the name of someone whose life has been touched by cancer. The bags are set in out and lit at night, to glow in the dark.
At Old Well Christian Church, the Old Well Walkers are selling the luminaria, which will be on display in the church parking lot, starting at 7 p.m. Virginia Rodgers, who sent the announcement, invites people to drive or walk by to see them.
Across the county at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church, luminaria will be lit on the church steps from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. People can drive by to see them all lit. Page Rodgers is the team captain.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Prohibition -- that time period when the selling of alcohol was banned nationwide, and farmers in Virginia picked up the slack, making and selling moonshine and driving it off fast and sneaky to buyers, leading to the eventual birth of NASCAR -- has a myth surrounding it, that there was lots of drinking thanks to moonshine and speakeasies. Not so. A study by M.I.T. and Boston University economists in the early 1990s showed that the consumption of alcohol dropped by 70% in the early years of Prohibition. Finally, the levels of drinking booze rose back up in the late 1920s as people were less supportive of that law. By the time Prohibition was ended, the drinking rates remained 30% lower than they were before Prohibition, for many years.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Prohibition was that time of 14 years around a century ago in which it was illegal to see alcohol. The rules were set by the Volstead Act, which, in fact, allowed alcohol to be sold under a few limited circumstances. What were they?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
