THE STROLLER: There's tough, and then there's mentally tough

TODAY’S WORD is spoolie. Example: Janice’s makeup kit includes a few spoolies.
SUNDAY’S WORD was remiss. It means lacking care or attention to duty; negligent. Example: I would be remiss if I did not remark upon how the color of that shirt emphasizes the flash of your unique green eyes and how its cut and style fit your fine build to advantage.
Soap brows
Here’s a tip to keep your eyebrows in shape, courtesy of Kristin Limoges, the wellness editor at Domino, in a Feburary 2019 article on the Domino website. She learned the tip from celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin.
Take a clean mascara applicator (completely cleaned — washed thoroughly), which is slightly bent, and spray it with a spritz of water, then run the bristles along a bar of soap five or six times (careful not to suds up the brush). Then brush your eyebrows with that, in an upward motion.
The soap should be uncolored, unscented glycerin soap, though Limoges quotes Simkin as saying she has used Dial as well. You can fill in the color of your brows first with a pencil or powder if you like.
Mentally Tough
Brent Gleeson listed the “13 Habits of Mentally Tough People” in an article with that title June 24 in Forbes.
Those 13 habits, according to Gleeson, are:
1. Love a good challenge
2. Practice true commitment
3. Focus on what is in your control.
4. Thrive on adversity.
5. Understand the importance of emotional intelligence.
6. Show true confidence.
7. Embrace change.
8. Know that fear only leads to regret.
9. View failure as fuel for your journey.
10. Learn from the past, but don’t dwell on it.
11. Engage in physical and mental wellness.
12. Crave feedback and constructive criticism.
13. Don’t let the haters get you down.
Today’s chuckle
- Bethsaida asked her grandfather, “PawPaw, what were our good old days?” He replied thoughtfully: “When I wasn’t good, and I wasn’t old.”
- Janet told her husband if they won the lottery, she’d hire a cook just so she could say, “Hey, make me a sandwich!” “Not me,” he replied; “I already have one of those.”
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Actor Gary Sinise (“Forrest Gump”, “CSI:NY”) was the grand marshal of the Goody’s Fast Relief 500 in spring 2012 at the Martinsville Speedway. He came to know the Martinsville area when he helped get a smart home built for Marines Cpl. Joshua Kerns of Ararat, who lost an arm and both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan.
Kerns was the race’s honorary starter, waving a green flag to start the 500-lap race. Sinise got the honor to recite the most famous words in racing: “Gentlemen, start your engines.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Earliest records of makeup includes from the First Dynasty of Egpyt (c. 3100-2907 BC), when women used what to darken their eyelids and lashes?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
