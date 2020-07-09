THE STROLLER: These are all about the kids

TODAY’S WORD is eclectic. Example: Brunhilde had an eclectic collection of cat statues from around the world and through various points in the past 200 years.
THURSDAY’S WORD was engender. It means to cause or give rise to. Example: The preacher’s fiery sermon combined with the emotional music engendered the inspiration to a dramatic and long-lasting altar call, with at least three-quarters of the congregation on their knees bawling and carrying on.
Virtual summer camps
The pandemic precautions aren't stopping summer traditions altogether, just changing how they are carried out. That includes summer camps by the Reynolds Homestead.
Three are being offered online; the Homestead will provide all supplies needed. For registration information, call 276-694-7181 or email wrayse88@vt.edu. They are:
- All About That Texture Virtual Art Camp by art teacher Grace Helms, Monday through Thursday. The Homestead will provide all the art supplies needed to make masks, create a desert landscape, draw textured animals and design seascapes. The instruction will start each day at 9 a.m. over Google Meets. Registration is $30.
- Taking Flight with STEAM, July 20-34, for kids in fourth through eighth grades. Stephen Biedrycki will challenge kids to create catapults, kites and airplanes as well as play a variety of games. Instruction is over Google Meets. Registration is $25.
- Girls LEAD, July 27-30, provides leadership development, social-emotional learning and interactive activities for girls ages 10-14. It will have live video activities and presentations as well as some offline projects. Activities will include personality assessments, writing in journals, team-building activities and goal-setting. Instruction will be over Zoom, and the cost is $30.
Kayaking for kids
CASA -- Court-Appointed Special Advocates -- are volunteers who help abused or neglected children who are going through the court system. Susan Gallagher and Jane Marvin are CASA volunteers for the area of Franklin, Pittsylvania and Patrick Counties, and they are raising money by kayaking the 500+ miles of the Smith Mountain Lake shoreline.
You can follow their progress on the Facebook page Kayaking Smith Mountain Lake for Kids' Sake.
They have raised $13,000, but that's just a start.
"We are nervous that children at-risk are home for this extended period with no eyes on them," Gallagher said. "The numbers are rising already. We desperately need funds and volunteers." To help their cause, whether through monetary donations or to offer them rest stops, call her at 703-946-3845.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Koalas eat eucalyptus.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Koalas sleep a lot -- from 18 to 22 hours a day -- and spend most of their time awake eating. Why do they sleep so much?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
