THE STROLLER: These shoes ain't made for walking

TODAY’S WORD is pratfall. Example: Jasmine was afraid to go back to the cool hang-out spot after that pratfall over the bowls of snack food last week.
SUNDAY’S WORD was indolent. It means disinclined to work or exertion, lazy. Example: "They get the job done — delivering a mildly enjoyable movie that committed fans of the franchise will rate a lot higher — but they have to hack through a lot of by-the-numbers plotting and indolent characterizations to get there." (Source: “‘Bad Boys for Life’ Review: In a Minivan, but Still Riding” by Glenn Kenny, Jan. 16, New York Times)
Food giveaway
Kingdom Point will be giving away bags of food Thursday at Advance Auto, 2670 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, from 6 p.m. until all are gone.
Chalk Fest Family Day
Piedmont Arts will host a properly social-distanced family event, "Chalk Fest," Saturday in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden.
Artist Christina Davis will give a demonstration at 11:30 p.m. The chalk artist and art teacher from Lynchburg has created public and private murals across central Virginia.
Complimentary snacks will be provided, and admission is free. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Piedmont Arts puzzles
Puzzles are available now of two local designs: "Historic Little Post Office" and "Cliffhanger," celebrating Piedmont Arts' Gravely-Lester Art Garden.
Piedmont Arts' Finance Director Pam Allen's photograph puzzle of the little post office also features the sculptures "Lovework" by Jessie Ward and "Giving Tree" by Jeremy Stallings. Rock Wall's photographed puzzle is of the "Cliffhanger" sculpture by Jeff Fetty, commissioned by Will Pannill in memory of his father, Bill "Daffybill" Pannell.
Each 756-piece puzzle costs $25 and is available at the museum.
Special shoes
Stroller reader Rob Johnson, who lives just across the North Carolina line, sent in this request for help. To give advice, email him at rwjohnson941@gmail.com -- and tell The Stroller also, because there probably are other people who could use the information.
"I had hip replacement, and now I am walking and have found one leg is shorter than the other and need a special shoe or a person to work on my shoes to put a lift in one. Do you know anyone in Virginia area that does such work? There used to be one 10 miles from me in Reidsville at Tucks Shoe Clinic, but they must be out of business.
"If you can pass on contact info for a custom shoe store it would be appreciated!"
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1986 movie "Top Gun," Peter "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise, says, "I feel the need -- the need for speed!"
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said, in what movie, "Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving to death!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!