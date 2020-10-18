THE STROLLER: They were giving too much lip

TODAY’S PHRASE is serpentine, suggested by Judy Hodge and in the song "Serpentine Fire" by Earth, Wind & Fire: "Gonna tell the story o' / Morning glory / All about the serpentine fire."
SUNDAY’S WORD was mondegreen. It means a misunderstood or misinterpreted word or phrase resulting from mishearing the lyrics. Example: The Manfred Mann Earth Band's "Blinded by the Light" has what just might be the most famous, if not recognized -- or at least the most unfortunate -- mondegreen in the English language ("wrapped up like a deuce in the middle of the night").
Blood drive
A Red Cross blood drive is being held today, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Community meals
Two free community meals will be offered on Wednesday. Whereas these meals used to be held indoors, now both give the food packaged to take home, following pandemic precautions.
Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville, will serve dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150 by 2 p.m. Wednesday. If you get the answering machine, leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household.
Christ Episcopal Church has been hosting meals weekly during the pandemic, instead of monthly, as it used to. Its supper will be given out between 5 and 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot.
Lipstick
A middle school was having a problem with lipstick -- the girls were putting on lipstick and leaving kiss marks on the bathroom mirrors. The custodian put up signs telling the girls not to do that, but instead of stopping, they only did it more.
Next, the principal called a group of girls into the bathroom and said it took the custodian too long to get the mirrors clean. Then she asked him to show how much work it was.
He dipped the squeegee into a toilet, rubbed the mirror with the sponge end, then scraped it down the rubber blade end.
No more lip prints were on after that.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In mythology, Kronos heard the prophesy that he would be overthrown by one of his children, because that's what he had done to his own father. To be on the safe side, he swallowed each one after each was born. His wife, Rhea, tricked him by having one of her babies in secret, then when she returned, giving him a stone wrapped in a blanket to eat instead of their real baby, who was Zeus. When Zeus grew up, he returned and forced his father to vomit up his siblings, whom his father had swallowed whole years ago. Then he overthrew his father from power and banished him.
TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Explain how the term "Achilles' heel," which means a weakness in spite of overall strength, has its origins in mythology.
