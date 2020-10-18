THE STROLLER: They were giving too much lip

Christ Episcopal Church has been hosting meals weekly during the pandemic, instead of monthly, as it used to. Its supper will be given out between 5 and 5:45 p.m. in the parking lot.

Lipstick

A middle school was having a problem with lipstick -- the girls were putting on lipstick and leaving kiss marks on the bathroom mirrors. The custodian put up signs telling the girls not to do that, but instead of stopping, they only did it more.

Next, the principal called a group of girls into the bathroom and said it took the custodian too long to get the mirrors clean. Then she asked him to show how much work it was.

He dipped the squeegee into a toilet, rubbed the mirror with the sponge end, then scraped it down the rubber blade end.

No more lip prints were on after that.