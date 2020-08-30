THE STROLLER: This year's Relay takes on new life

TODAY’S WORD is scorn. Example: Miss Beaulah couldn't help but to scorn those young women who wore sleeveless sundresses or tops to church, even if it was just in the church parking lot for drive-in service.
SUNDAY’S WORD was complement. It means to make perfect or complete. Example: James really had his heart set on painting the living room Robin's Egg Blue, but he had to concede that the darker blue Tyler was arguing for really did complement the sofa better.
New books
Here are the latest new books at Blue Ridge Regional Library:
- "Thick as Thieves" by Sandra Brown
- "Final Cut" by S.J. Watson
- "Whirlwind" bu Janet Dailey
- "Winter Counts " by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
- "Boston Scream Murder" by Ginger Bolton
- "Piecing it all Together" by Leslie Gould
- "His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope" by Jon Meacham
Call your local branch to reserve the books or other materials you'd like to borrow. The staff are pretty quick about getting your requested items ready for you to pick up not long after your call. The phone numbers are: Bassett, 276-629-2426; Collinsville, 276-647-1112; Martinsville, 276-403-5444; Patrick, 276-694-3352; and Ridgeway, 276-956-1828.
Relay for Life
The area's Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the luminaries in memory and honor of people who have had cancer will be lit.
Through Sept. 14, volunteers and staff will sell luminaria ($10 suggested donation) to decorate and dedicate. On Sept. 20, luminaria will be placed on porches, along streets or at parks and lit. For more information, e-mail Kaitlin.Dougherty@cancer.org or call 434-316-3855.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The quote "One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don't know" is from "Animal Crackers" (1930) by the Marx Brothers. Groucho Marx plays Captain Spaulding, a famed African explorer. The line is delivered during a totally senseless rambling lecture.
The Marx Brothers were an American comedy act who followed the evolution of entertainment -- on vaudeville, then Broadway, the motion pictures, from 1905 to 1949. Five of their movies have been recognized by the American Film Institute as among the 100 top comedy films.
The brothers are known by their stage names, Chico, Harpo, Groucho, Gummo and Zeppo. Groucho went on to the greatest success after they went their separate ways in 1950.
Groucho Marx, who died in 1977, also was the host of the game show "You Bet Your Life." Groucho glasses, the one-piece mask of horn-rimmed glasses, a large plastic nose, bush eyebrows and mustache, were created based on his famous look.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the origin and significance of this quote? "There's no crying in baseball!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!