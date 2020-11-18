THE STROLLER: Thursday

TODAY’S WORD is macerate. Example: To amplify the flavor the of berries, macerate them a few hours ahead, but it’s always best to whip the cream right before serving.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was effiler. It means to cut off the ends, especially the tough woody ones, and the string from green beans. Example: The day before Thanksgiving, the children always were put out on the porch to shuck the peas and effiler the beans.
Blood Drive
The Brenda Riggins Memorial Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in the gym at Stanleytown Elementary School, 74 Edgewood Drive.
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2676). You can get through the blood drive up to 20 minutes faster if you complete RapidPass online or on the app the day of the drive.
Get ahead
The Center for Community Learning at 15 Primary School Road in Collinsville offers free in-house and online classes to prepare for college, careers and high school equivalencies (GED). All classes, materials and tests are free. For more information, call 276-647-8932.
Scholarship Night
High school students and their families can learn about scholarships in a virtual meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3, hosted by the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Facilitators will be Sharon Harris, the project director of TRIO, and Kara Gilley, the program associate for Community Foundation of Western Virginia. Not only is the event free to participate, but there also will be door prizes. To register, use the link https://bit.ly/2H4uOzh .
Shopping
If you’re at Kroger this morning, you may be noticing some secret Santas doing their thing.
The Martinsville Uptown Rotary Club each year goes food-shopping for 12 families, then donates the food to the Salvation Army to be distributed. Of course, like nearly everything else this year, it’s being done a bit differently because of the pandemic.
Club members used to shop in pairs, and first two teams to finish would get little prizes. This time, though, Kroger staff did the shopping. Club members will sort the purchases into individual containers for the Salvation Army to take.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: That first year the Pilgrims spent in North America was a tough one, particularly for the women, most of whom died. Records show that among the colonists at that first Thanksgiving were 22 men, more than 25 children and teenagers and only four women.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did people in North America start using cranberries in a sauce or relish to go along with their meats?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!