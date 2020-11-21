THE STROLLER: Tree contest is no laughing matter

TODAY’S WORD is truss. Example: Aunt Tilda always trussed her Thanksgiving turkeys.

Festival of trees

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce will have a contest offering cash prizes for the most popular decorated Christmas trees in Patrick County. The Patrick County Festival of Trees is open to businesses, churches, families, individuals and organizations.

The contest has a $20 entry fee, which will be used to make a sign for each tree plus to provide the prize money for first, second and third place. The winners will be chosen based on the numbers of likes, comments and votes on the Chamber’s Facebook photo album for the contest.

You’ve got plenty of time to get ready: The contest will run Dec. 3-31. Trees must be up and decorated by Dec. 3.

“Let us make the whole county festive with decorated trees or tree creations,” said the chamber’s executive director, Rebecca Adcock. To participate, visit patrickchamber.com or call 276-694-6012.

Blood drive