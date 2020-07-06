THE STROLLER: We are back to Back2School time

TODAY’S WORD is abject. Example: Loretta Lynn's songs tell of a childhood lived in abject poverty but much love.
MONDAY’S WORD was incomprehensibilities. It means matters impossible to understand or comprehend. Example: Jaxon breezed all the way through high school with no challenges at all, so college-level topics with all their incomprehensibilities came as a real shock to him.
Deadheading
In Monday's Stroller the word "deadhead" was defined as the practice of removing dead flowers from plants. Nelson Smith wrote in with two other meanings of the word: "what employees of an airline, passenger train, etc. do when they ride to a destination (space available) on their respective company's conveyance for free. It also could be diehard fans going to a Grateful Dead concert."
Today's chuckle
From Rob Johnson, who lives just south of Ridgeway: Why are frogs so happy? Because they eat whatever bugs them.
Back2School
The Stroller just signed up at church to help with Back2School registration on Saturday and again on July 21. Will you be there too?
There are 10 local locations for Back2School registrations, which will be announced in an upcoming edition of the Bulletin, along with the dates and times.
Duringr the past 14 years, this initiative led by The Community Fellowship has provided more than 22,000 children with socks, shoes and backpacks filled with school supplies, all for free. Students will pick up items on Aug. 1. Parents of special needs students can call 276-565-8234 to make special arrangements.
The focus this year is "shoes, supplies and salvation." The theme is "Do you want to stand out? Then step down -- be a servant," from Matthew 23:11.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hydrangeas have been in their glory these past couple of weeks. Their flower is unique in that its color depends on how the soil is amended. If your plant can pull up aluminum from the soil, its flowers are pink; if it can't, they are blue; and the ability of the plant to get aluminum all comes from the soil's pH. A pH lower than 6.0 gives blue or lavender-blue flowers; to achieve that, add garden sulfur or aluminum sulfate to the soil. A pH higher than 7.0 gives pink or reddish flowers; for a higher pH level, add lime to the soil. A pH level between 6.0 and 7.0 results in purple or bluish-pink. You may have to apply those soil additives several times. Some types of hydrangeas are more resistant to change, such as white ones. If you are enchanted by hydrangeas, make plans to plant them this fall; autumn is the best time for planting, so the shrub is well established by spring, ready to withstand the harsh weather of summer.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the fastest-growing woody plant?
