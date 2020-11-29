THE STROLLER: We are diehards for Christmas movies

TODAY’S WORD is magnanimous. Example: When Fred offered to leave the game between Virginia and Louisville at halftime and drive into town to get ice cream for his pregnant wife, she told him that was mighty magnanimous of him, given that she had made two trips that weekend to buy beer for him.
SUNDAY'S WORD was luster. It means a glow of reflected light or from within. Example from "A Visit From St. Nicholas," by Clement Moore: "The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow gave a luster of midday to objects below."
Favorite films
Most people either love holiday movies or ignore them with great intensity. And those who enjoy them usually have strong feelings about which movies are the very best.
We set aside for this purpose the myriad made-for-TV movies that emerge each season and suggest that holiday movies fold neatly into a few categories:
- The Sentimental Classics: "It's A Wonderful Life," "Miracle on 34th Street," "The Christmas Rabbit."
- The musicals: "White Christmas," "Holiday Inn," "Going My Way."
- The animated classics: "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Charlie Brown Christmas," "Santa Claus is Coming To Town" and "Polar Express."
- The raucous comedies (the biggest group): "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "The Christmas Story," "Jingle All The Way," "The Elf," "The Santa Clause" franchise and many more.
- And then the plain weird: "Bad Santa," "Tim Burton's Night Before Christmas" and "Silent Night, Bloody Night."
So what are your favorites? Which movies do you always sit down to watch during the holiday season? We are particularly interested in knowing why you would enjoy dark Christmas movies.
Drop The Stroller a note with your list of favorites in each category.
Or this one
And then there is the issue with "Diehard," the action-adventure movie starring Bruce Willis. Some swear this is a Christmas movie, but The Stroller does not see that. Can you enlighten that point of view?
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Before and after he was governor of California for two terms -- admit it, you had forgotten -- Arnold Schwarzenegger has made some 56 movies. Among those was "Jingle All The Way," in which he pretended to be a character named Turbo Man in order to win a prize for his son's Christmas present.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Hallmark Channel is known for its holiday movies shown on at least two channels starting in November (and reprised in July). How many new movies does the network produce each year?
