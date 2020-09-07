THE STROLLER: We are putting you in a little Jeopardy!'

TODAY’S WORD is palindromic. Examples: Mary Ann Clemmons tried to impress on her English literature students the unusual structure of that famous palindrome "Able was I ere I saw Elba."
MONDAY’S WORD was brusque. It means to be very quick, cool and almost rude with comments or attitudes or body language. Example: Lettie Sue’s brusque demeanor often obscured her kind heart and generous nature.
He’s how old?
We have an an event cancellation that arrived too late for the list at the bottom of this page -- different deadlines, you see -- but the Bassett Ruritan Club once again has had to cancel its monthly breakfast, which would've been this Saturday.
Sherry McCoy said it's still the coronavirus pandemic that is the cause. The club usually reviews this on a month-to-month basis.
Trivia about trivia
The Stroller has been immersing you in great and memorable quotes from movies. Such lines often can be found in trivia games -- remember Trivial Pursuit? -- and of course as part of the long-running "Jeopardy!" TV game show.
That made us think: Do you know how long "Jeopardy!" has been on the air? We checked, and the show -- at first a typical daytime game show -- debuted in 1964, but it has a couple of incarnations.
That original daytime version on NBC continued until January 1975 and then went into syndication. It returned briefly in 1978-79, and then the current version debuted in 1984 as a nighttime show and has continued.
But can you believe the show has been on for 9,200 episodes -- more than twice as many as "Wheel of Fortune" -- and only has had two hosts? Art Fleming and Alex Trebek, who has cancer and will retire soon.
Another piece of trivia. Answer: This show has won 16 daytime Emmy awards for Outstanding Game show, the most ever by one program. The correct response, in the form of a question, of course: What is "Jeopardy!"?
Labor of laughing
It's Labor Day, so we labored over finding a few fun riddles the book of "Dad Jokes":
- What subject do cattle like the most? Cowculus.
- What's the best thing about living in Switzerland. I don't know, but the flag is a big plus.
- What do you call it when a cat stops? A paws.
- What did one math book say to the other math book? "Man, have I got problems."
- Did you hear the one about the two podiatrists who opened their practices on the same street? They were arch enemies.
- Why did the clown wear loud socks? So his feet wouldn't fall asleep.
- The Stroller got a universal remote control for Christmas. This changes everything!
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer” was Michael Corleone (played by actor Al Pacino) in the movie "The Godfather: Part II" in 1974.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: From what movie did this classic challenge come from? “Show me the money!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
