THE STROLLER: We blanket you with new information

TODAY’S WORD is arid. Example: Finally, some rain after a long, arid dry spell.
FRIDAY’S WORD was maskhole (credit to Sammy Redd). It means someone who refuses to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite scientific urgings, state regulation, store or business rules and comon sense. Example: Barney and Wilma made sure to wear properly fitting masks each time they entered the grocery store and were dismayed by the maskholes who just waltzed right in like they owned the place, faces bare, sneering at the sign posted on the door that told customers that anyone entering the store was required to wear a face covering, as per the governor’s orders.
Chrismons
Lynn Berry recalled when Chrismons came to Henry County in a big way: Henry County Parks & Recreation conducted Christmas classes in 1975. Eleven churches in the area participated. Rufty Garden Shop in Salisbury, N.C., was the original distributor of supplies."
Chrismons, gold and white ornaments which represent different aspects of the Christmas story, had been invented a decade or so before that by a woman at Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville.
"In or about 1980, the ladies from Ascension Church were invited to the Smithsonian to set up a Christmas tree as part of a worldwide celebration of Christmas trees," Berry said.
"I think I still have the hot wire styrofoam cutter. The color silver was never used. I may have my original pattern books."
More opinions on weighted blankets
Weighted blankets are the hot new thing, but do they live up to the hype? The Stroller asked readers, who responded. Here are the latest responses, and if more come in, there will be some more in Monday's Stroller; but if not, we wrap it up today:
- Mary Clark Dalton: "It made me have leg cramps."
- Andrew Lyford: "I was having terrible sleep problems, finally tried one of these. Ordered a good one that’s made to be cooler than some (bamboo fabric). It’s amazing! Sad it’s a little too warm for summer, can’t wait to use it again. You can’t go cheap here, you’ll be disappointed."
- Avenell King: "I have one -- didn't like -- uncomfortable -- used half an hour, ready to sell. Any takers?"
Last week's trivia topic
For a few days, trivia questions asked about the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes series by Warner Bros. In response to the question on naming some of the characters, Nelson Evans replied, "I must apologize. I cannot name all of the 537 Looney Tunes in Washington D.C."
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was the Wicked Witch of the West, in the movie "The Wizard of Oz," who said, “I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following quote, in what movie? "Draw me like one of your French girls."
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions.
