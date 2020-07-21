THE STROLLER: We blanket you with weighty stuff

TODAY’S WORD is penchant. Betty Lou loved chocolate, but her husband had a penchant for licorice.
TUESDAY’S WORD was heathen. It means a person who does not belong to a widely held religion, as regarded by those who do. Example: "Ain't it funny how even the worst of heathens try to get righteous when they think the Lord is about to tap them on the shoulder," Aunt Esther told Fred Sanford, after she found a Bible next to him on his sickbed.
New library books
Here's what's coming to the Blue Ridge Regional Library -- ready to be checked out on Thursday:
- "What You Wish For" by Katherine Center
- "The Order" by Daniel Silva
- "A Walk Along the Beach" by Debbie Macomber
- "Cajun Justice" by James Patterson and Tucker Axum
- "The Patient" by Jasper DeWitt
- "Cut to the Bone" by Ellison Cooper
- "Steadfast Mercy: an Amish Mercies Novel" by Ruth Reid
- "How Sweet It Is: a Legacy of Faith Novel" by Robin Lee Hatcher
Weighted blankets
Weighted blankets seem to be all the rage these days, so The Stroller asked Bulletin readers how they like them. Here are some of the replies, with more to come in future Stroller editions:
- Robin Summerlin: A weighted blankets feels "like a snug hug!!"
- Courtney Hanks: "I have seen them be beneficial to many people. I struggle with anxiety and panic attacks, so I thought that it may be good for me. Sleeping under one makes me panic from the added weight for some reason. However when I am having an attack, it brings comfort when I do not have another person's embrace available. Though, I do not find myself using it as a first resort for calming. I always thought that I would love them. Turns out, I could do without."
- Elif Wilk: "Nope, can't say that I like weighted blankets. It makes me feel like I'm being squished."
- Elizabeth Wotring: "Love them! And both of my children love theirs! Of course they are different weights, but they use them daily!"
- Melody Reynolds: "I love my weighted blanket, and I sleep so much better under it. The only drawback is that it is too hard for me to use year-round."
TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Warner Bros. owned both Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies, and after 1943, they were all the same except for different theme songs. Before that, there were a few differences. Looney Tunes shows were short and based around recurring characters, such a s Bosko, Buddy or Porky Pig; Merrie Melodies featured cartoons built mostly around music. Both started out in black and white, but Merrie Melodies were made in color starting in 1934, and it took Looney Tunes nine years to catch up.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following quote, in what movie? “Searching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie.”
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
