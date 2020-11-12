THE STROLLER: We can see delicious turkey for sure

On plastic wrap, form into a log roll and then wrap to hold together.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER : Mincemeat pie, an old Thanksgiving standard, is made of beef suet and apples, nuts and dried fruits such as raisins, all soaked in brandy.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Cranberries are standard on the Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. What is the unusual way they are harvested?

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.