THE STROLLER: We can see delicious turkey for sure

TODAY’S WORD is baste. Example: With a sinking heart, while her husband was carving the turkey, Brandi realized she had forgotten to baste the turkey while it was cooking, and she gritted her teeth and hoped for the best.
THURSDAY’S WORD was hors d’oeuvres. It’s French for “outside the meal” and means appetizers. Example: Mildred prided herself on the exquisite hors d’oeuvres she prepared and absolutely bristled when the other ladies referred to them as “finger foods.”
Kids’ worries
With little kids, you’ve always got to be ready for little situations that turn into big traumas.
Seeing the Nutcracker ballet in Greensboro or Roanoke has been a tradition. The Stroller’s young’un seemed to have something against face-painting, so she surprised everyone at age 4 when she finally wanted it done, at the ballerina tea party before the Southwest Virginia Ballet’s Nutcracker production in Roanoke. However, Mama wondered how worthwhile that would feel, considering everyone else would be able to see the flower painted on the cheek except for the actual person who requested it.
That glance in the mirror after the design was painted was the little one’s only opportunity to enjoy the effect. She handled that limitation pretty well, the mom thought. Until ...
They were in the dark auditorium. Light music started, and the director came on stage to welcome the audience. Then there was a moment of silence when everything went dark again. The music came on with promise, and you could feel the crowd tense in anticipation as the curtain rose, and you could begin to see the dancers on stage. ...
When, suddenly, a little girl’s shriek reverberated through the auditorium.
“I can’t see my face!” she wailed in anguish.
Dressing your turkey
Stephanie Lawson shares a recipe for Compound Butter for Turkey, which is sliced and put on top of carved portions of turkey to make it more moist and flavorful:
2 sticks of salted butter, room temperature.
1/2 tsp. salt.
2 tsp. lemon zest.
1 clove of crushed garlic.
A couple of sprigs of fresh thyme using only the removed leaves.
2-3 fresh sage leaves, chopped.
Make this an hour or two before dinner, to give it time to set up.
Crush or finely chop all ingredients except butter.
Add chopped ingredients to room temperature (not melted) butter and mix until fully incorporated.
On plastic wrap, form into a log roll and then wrap to hold together.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Mincemeat pie, an old Thanksgiving standard, is made of beef suet and apples, nuts and dried fruits such as raisins, all soaked in brandy.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Cranberries are standard on the Thanksgiving and Christmas tables. What is the unusual way they are harvested?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
