THE STROLLER: We can't mask our joy for the arts

TODAY’S WORD is capricious. Example: When Allyson decided to ignore her mother's rules and attend the party with a group of friends, she was being more than a little bit capricious and outright careless and insensitive.
FRIDAY’S WORD was altruistic. It means showing an unselfish concern for the welfare others. Example: My mother heard about a housebound family during the coronavirus pandemic that was running low on hard-to-find toilet paper, and her altruistic self decided to take a few roles from our supply and have my brother deliver them to the family’s porch.
Arts are back!
The Stroller sure was happy to see that Piedmont Arts is back open with two shows that were interrupted when the gallery was required to close in March. What a glorious thing to have beauty restored.
"16 Hands: Two Generations, Working Together" and "Dreaming Geometry: An Artistic Exploration of Mathematics" are open through July 25. Great art never ages, so we hope people will find a way to get to the gallery and check out these exhibits.
Amie Knowles wrote about the reopening in an article in last Sunday's Bulletin, and she also explained the new rules that you will have to follow for wearing a mask in the gallery and observing social distancing. But wandering through an art gallery makes that pretty easy to accomplish.
The gallery also later last week put a new schedule of events that include upcoming camps and seminars and classes and a show that will debut later in summer. It's nice to have our daily calendar filling again with more than required public-meetings notifications.
Mask the problem?
Speaking of masks, The Stroller continues to see people in all sorts of places who aren't wearing masks, and that's perplexing.
What is wrong with wearing a mask? Is it uncomfortable? Sometimes. Does it fog your glasses? Usually. Is it a little warm in summer? Can be for sure.
But does a mask help to protect against the spread of the coronavirus? The medical experts say absolutely yes. Do you have to wear a mask for many hours? That depends -- medical professionals and dental hygienists did so long before COVID-19. So now more people are doing so.
It's all just curious because we would love to see life return to a semblance of what it was, and the mask only can help that process not hurt it.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sam Jones (played by Ken Berry), a county commissioner introduced in the last few episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” was the primary character on “Mayberry RFD.” Like Andy Taylor Sam Jones was the widowed father of a small boy. Also: Aunt Bee (Francis Bavier) stayed on to be the housekeeper on their farm.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Mayberry RFD” was canceled by CBS after three seasons but not because of low ratings. Why was the show ended?
