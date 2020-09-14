THE STROLLER: We have a fair bargain for basil recipes

TODAY’S PHRASE is alliteration. Example: Edgar Allen Poe's "The Raven" uses many enchanting plays on language, such as the alliteration in the line "And the silken, sad, uncertain rustling of each purple curtain."
MONDAY’S WORD was allegory. It means a story, poem or picture that can be interpreted to reveal a hidden meaning, typically a moral one. Example: One of the most famous books using allegory is "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C.S. Lewis.
Bargain Fair
To answer a question many are asking: Yes, Bargain Fair will be held this year. Charity League's rummage sale will be held starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at 242 Franklin St. in Martinsville. Standard pandemic precautionary measures will be followed, and only 25 shoppers will be allowed inside at a time.
Tomato, basil and mozzarella
One of the classic flavor combinations is tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese. We're in about the last month of having fresh basil and tomatoes in the garden. Use a mozzarella ball or log (it should be wet), not the shredded kind, which is a convenience food that has been forced into a form entirely opposite of what Mozzarella is supposed to be.
Caprese salad has only three ingredients before the dressing: Cut three medium tomatoes into thick slices, and layer those slices with slices of mozzarella cheese (from 12 ounces total cheese). Tuck basil leaves (from a large bunch) in and around them. The Stroller mostly has seen this salad with whole basil leaves but doesn't like chewing those leaves or getting them stuck between the teeth so instead recommends chopping those leaves small.
For the dressing, cook 2 cups basalmic vinegar in a saucepan over low heat until it turns into a thick glaze, about 15 minutes. Once it has cooled, drizzle that plus a little olive oil over the salad.
Try this sandwich in summer: Lightly toast slices of Italian bread (the toasting helps the whole thing hold together, and gives a nice texture). Top (in this order) with sliced tomatoes, salt and pepper, freshly chopped basil and shredded mozzarella cheese. Put in oven under broiler until the cheese melts and browns lightly.
In winter: Make a grilled cheese sandwich of mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh or dried basil.
Of course another iteration of this classic combination is the pizza.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Listen to them. Children of the Night. What music they make." is a line from "Dracula," both a 1924 book and a 1931 movie. The line (and book entire) was written by Bram Stoker, and it was uttered by Count Dracula, played by Bela Lugosi, in the movie.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Tell the story behind this movie quote: "Oh, no, it wasn't the airplanes. It was Beauty killed the Beast."
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!