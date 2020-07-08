THE STROLLER: We offer a number of facts about the area

TODAY’S WORD is engender. Example: The preacher's fiery sermon combined with the emotional music engendered a dramatic and long-lasting altar call, with at least three-quarters of the congregation on their knees bawling and carrying on.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was affront. It means to offend or cause offense. Example: Although Sheila meant well, the way she went around without a mask, leaning into people's personal space, really affronted a lot of the people at church, who had been taking the pandemic precautions seriously.
By the numbers
The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce's 2020 edition of the magazine "Discover MHC" includes the following statistics about the area, by the numbers:
- 84 degrees, average high temperature, in July; average low, 21, in January.
- Top 10 employers: Henry County Public Schools, Sovah Health-Martinsville, Eastman Chemical, Monogram Food Solutions, Radial (eBay), Martinsville City Public Schools, Springs Global US Inc., Patrick Henry Community College, Hanesbrand and Walmart.
- 45 inches of rain annually.
- 215 sunny days average annually.
- 10 inches of snow average annually.
- 382 square miles, county; 11 square miles, city.
- $47,866, average household income; $34,760, median household income.
- 21 minutes, average commute.
- $107,000 median home value.
- 48.7%, population ages 19-64; 30.4%, ages 65 and older; 20.9%, 18 and younger.
- 66,494: total population (13,670 Martinsville; 52,824, Henry County.
Family reunion
The family reunion for the descendants of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Williams will be at noon Sunday at the Hughes Family Picnic Shelter on Fort Valley Road. Family and friends are invited, and each should bring a covered dish.
More church chuckles
Wednesday's Stroller had a list of some funny ways things were worded in church bulletins, and here are some more:
- The Fasting & Prayer Conference includes meals.
- The sermon this morning: 'Jesus Walks on the Water.' The sermon tonight: ‘Searching for Jesus.'
- Ladies, don't forget the rummage sale, to get rid of those things not worth keeping around the house. Bring your husbands.
- Don't let worry kill you off - let the church help.
- For those who have children and don't know it, there will be a nursery downstairs.
- Try out for the choir. They need all the help they can get.
WEDNESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The soft bamboo shoots (still growing), stems and leaves are major foods for the giant panda of China, Nepal's red panda and the Madagascar's bamboo lemurs. Other animals known to eat bamboo are mountain gorillas, chimpanzees and elephants in Central Africa. The gorillas even have been documented drinking bamboo sap, which had been fermented and was alcoholic.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the food koala bears are famous for eating?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
