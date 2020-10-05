THE STROLLER: We take a yaw off course today

TODAY’S PHRASE is "This ain't my first rodeo," used in the Vern Gosdin song by the same name: "This ain't my first rodeo / This ain't the first time this old cowboy's been throwed / This ain't the first I've seen this dog and pony show, honey / This ain't my first rodeo."
MONDAY’S WORD was Scaramouche. Emily Johnson suggested this word, which comes from “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen, with the lyrics “I see a little silhouetto of a man / Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the Fandango?/ Thunderbolt and lightning very, very frightening me. / (Galileo) Galileo / (Galileo) Galileo / Galileo Figaro / Magnifico-o-o-o-o.” She said that Scaramouche or Scaramouch is a stock clown character of the 16th-century commedia dell'arte.
More on 'yaw'
In a recent Stroller, we looked at how many people spell "y'all" as "yaw." Stroller reader Nelson Smith pointed out that "yaw" is an actual word that has to do with temporarily getting off a straight course, especially when having to do with a ship or aircraft.
Today's chuckle
Kitty Plaster sent in this joke:
One day Serai was shopping in Uptown Martinsville with her baby twins in the stroller. A lady stopped by to admire the abundance of cuteness. "Oh, twins!" she said. "How do you ever tell them apart?"
While pointing to each baby, Serai said, "This one is Liam, and that one is Mia."
Community meal
A free community meal will be served drive-thru style from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, on the corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road in Collinsville. To reserve a meal, call 276-647-8150, and if you get the answering machine by 2 p.m. Wednesday. Leave a message that includes your name, phone number and the number of people in your household.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1970s it seemed like the Equal Rights Amendment was going to pass, until Phyllis Schafly convinced people to back away their support from it. The ERA would have prohibited gender-based distinctions in federal and state laws and was close to being passed. Schafly founded Stop ERA and was its chair. "Stop" stood for "Stop taking our privileges." The group warned that the ERA would cancel out earlier laws created to protect women, such as guaranteeing alimony and keeping women exempt from military service. In 2008, Schafly told The New York Times that she did not believe a Constitutional amendment was needed to protect women. “I knew of only one law that was discriminatory toward women, a law in North Dakota stipulating that a wife had to have her husband’s permission to make wine.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What television show was watched by more than 50 million people each week, won six Emmy Awards and was rated No. 1 from 1971 to 1975?
