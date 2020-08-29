THE STROLLER: We will miss the presence of Edna Turner

TODAY’S WORD is complement. Example: James really had his heart set on painting the living room Robin's Egg Blue, but he had to concede that the darker blue Tyler was arguing for really did complement the sofa better.
FRIDAY’S WORD was preen. It means when a bird straightens and cleans its feathers with its beak. Example: The charming lovebird sat perched on top of the curtains and preened his colorful feathers.
Halloween candy?
Debbie Ratcliff of the Dyer's Store community pointed out, "Y'all, they put that Halloween candy out now, knowing it's never going to see September, much less October!"
We will miss Edna Turner
The community is saying farewell to Edna Turner, who was dancing last year at the Hardees' Tuesday morning jamboree for her 104th birthday and probably would have done the same this year for her 105th (April 3) if it weren't for pandemic lockdown restrictions.
Turner, who has been thought to be the oldest woman in Henry County -- and was getting around really well, by all accounts -- passed away Wednesday.
She was a longtime member of Stanleytown United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school.
She was famous for her cakes and had listed dreamsicle, butter pecan and lemon burst pound cake as her favorites. In fact, she sometimes would bring one of her cakes to share at those Tuesday morning jamborees.
Turner was a Patrick County native. She was married to Austin Turner for 78 years before he passed away. Her children are Donald Turner and Nancy Beeson, and she had grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She worked at Pannill Knitting for 45 years.
Visitation was Saturday, and she will be buried today at Roselawn Burial Park.
Riddle Family
The Riddle Family reunion is not going to be held this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but funds still are needed for the upkeep of the family cemetery.
Lucille Shelton called The Stroller to say that the annual get-together, normally held on the second Saturday in September, isn't in the cards for 2020. However, she is taking contributions for the cemetery; checks can be mailed to her at 9359 Chatham Road, Martinsville, 24112.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "You had me at 'hello'" is from the movie "Jerry Maguire." Renee Zellweger's character, Dorothy Boyd, says it to Tom Cruise's Jerry Maguire, after he makes a long, rambling, romantic plea. Other lines from that movie that ended up becoming popular are "you complete me" and "help me help you" and "show me the money."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: This is a crazy movie quote (and definitely not one that would be handy to use in your life, like "You had me at 'hello'" might be), but if you know it, you know it. Who said the following, in what movie? "One morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas. How he got in my pajamas, I don't know."
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!