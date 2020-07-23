THE STROLLER: We wish you a merry Chrismon

TODAY’S WORD is maskhole. Example: Barney and Wilma made sure to wear properly fitting masks each time they entered the grocery store and were dismayed by the maskholes who just waltzed right in like they owned the place, faces bare, sneering at the sign posted on the door that told customers that anyone entering the store was required to wear a face covering, as per the governor's orders.
THURSDAY’S WORD was covidiot (suggested by Chris Poirer). It is a coined word to describe someone who does not take seriously limitations to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Example: Granny wanted to go do her own shopping, but Hunter, concerned about the covidiots who go around not wearing masks and don't respect personal space during the pandemic, insisted she stay safe at home while he picked up what she needed.
Chrismons
Crafters know that the hottest days of summer mean -- if you haven't gotten started on holiday crafts and decorations yet, you'd better start before you run out of time.
For many in the local area, that means making Chrismon ornaments. These gold-and-white beaded trinkets represent various aspects of the Christmas story.
Women at Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in Rangeley make them, and, until they pandemic hit, they normally have given workshops and classes to help other people make them. Carolyn Hudson and Page Rodgers have been among the teachers.
Chrismons started at Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville, which has a website on them, Chrismon.org. The church sells the original patterns and books on that website. Another place to get Chrismon patterns is Chrismons.com, which has the inventor's permission to sell them. That's at Rufty's Chrismons Shop in Salisbury, N.C.
More opinions on weighted blankets
- Linda Marshall Reynolds: "I had a 6-year-old grandson who did not want to stay in his bed and ended up getting in with my daughter and son-in-law during the night. I read an article about weighted blankets over two years ago, ordered one for him, and he has only left his bed one night since, and that was over a horrendous storm. We were all amazed at the results when every other enticement had not worked."
- Ann Martin: "I got one and took it back after the first night. it was horrible!"
- Brandon Jermar Martin: "My grandmother hates them. She said she has a hard time moving."
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: It was Samantha, in the TV show "Bewitched," who said, “I am a witch. A real house-haunting, broom-riding, cauldron-stirring witch.” She made the comment to her "normal" husband Darrin on their wedding night.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following quote, in what movie? "I'll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!"
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions.
