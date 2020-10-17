THE STROLLER: Welcoming winter with coats and quilts

TODAY’S PHRASE is mondegreen. Example: The Manfred Mann Earth Band's "Blinded by the Light" has what just might be the most famous, if not recognized -- or at least the most unfortunate -- mondegreen in the English language.
FRIDAY’S WORD was deuce, from the song "Blinded by the Light" by the Manfred Mann Earth Band and suggested by Jane Pilson: "Blinded by the light / Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night." "Deuce" means the 2 on playing cards or die, and also is a tie score in tennis -- but in the song, it probably refers to a hot rod "deuce coupe" car, which was a favorite of songwriter Bruce Springsteen.
Coat drive
Perhaps this chilly weekend made you think with a shudder about the cold weather coming ahead.
Think of the kids who don't have enough warm clothes who are really worried about that.
That's what Debra Parsons Buchanan and the Salvation Army's Coat Drive for Kids is for. Each year for the past 24 years -- yep, it's the silver anniversary as this year is the 25th -- they coordinate the collection and distribution of coats for children and teenagers.
New and gently used coats may be dropped off at Hollywood Cinema or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road now through Nov. 30.
For more information, call Buchanan at 276-957-1394.
'Art of the Quilt'
One of Piedmont Arts' most popular exhibits is coming back next week: "The Art of the Quilt."
Linda Fiedler and Betty Blessin co-curated this exhibition of quilts from artists across the Southeast. The theme is "Anything Goes." This is the 12th anniversary of this biennial show.
Quilts from the Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery.
"The Art of the Quilt" will open with a reception from 5:30 t0 7:30 p.m. Friday. Because of size restrictions on gatherings, RSVP is required, to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, there are many gods which people used in stories to explain nature and life. The Big Three -- the most important -- are the sons of Kronos, whom they defeated. They are (listed with their Greek name first and their Roman name second):
- Zeus/Jupiter, the god of the sky, lightning and thunder.
- Poseidon/Neptune, the god of the sea, earthquakes, storms and horses.
- Hades/Pluto, god of the dead and the underworld.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In mythology, Kronos heard the prophesy that he would be overthrown by one of his children, because he had overthrown his own father. To be on the safe side, he swallowed each one after each was born. His wife, Rhea, tricked him by having one of her babies in secret, then when she returned, giving him a stone wrapped in a blanket to eat instead of their real baby. Which son or daughter was that?
