THE STROLLER: Welcoming winter with coats and quilts

'Art of the Quilt'

One of Piedmont Arts' most popular exhibits is coming back next week: "The Art of the Quilt."

Linda Fiedler and Betty Blessin co-curated this exhibition of quilts from artists across the Southeast. The theme is "Anything Goes." This is the 12th anniversary of this biennial show.

Quilts from the Virginia Foothills Quilters Guild will be on display in the Lynwood Artists Gallery.

"The Art of the Quilt" will open with a reception from 5:30 t0 7:30 p.m. Friday. Because of size restrictions on gatherings, RSVP is required, to 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, there are many gods which people used in stories to explain nature and life. The Big Three -- the most important -- are the sons of Kronos, whom they defeated. They are (listed with their Greek name first and their Roman name second):

Zeus/Jupiter, the god of the sky, lightning and thunder.

Poseidon/Neptune, the god of the sea, earthquakes, storms and horses.

Hades/Pluto, god of the dead and the underworld.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In mythology, Kronos heard the prophesy that he would be overthrown by one of his children, because he had overthrown his own father. To be on the safe side, he swallowed each one after each was born. His wife, Rhea, tricked him by having one of her babies in secret, then when she returned, giving him a stone wrapped in a blanket to eat instead of their real baby. Which son or daughter was that?

