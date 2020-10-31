THE STROLLER: We're falling into the holiday season

Southside has gotten away with a much longer gardening season than normal. Generally, the first frost of the cold season can be expected between Oct. 10 and Oct. 24.

If your garden is still looking good by the time you read this, give it one last long look: It probably won’t make it past tonight, when freezing temperatures are expected.

Leaf collection

Martinsville’s Public Works Department will pick up bagged leaves weekdays starting Monday through the end of December. Leaves should be put in plastic bags no bigger than 56-gallon capacity, placed at the back of the curb.

A small number of bags may be picked up during regular trash collection. At other times of the year, residents may schedule a special pickup by calling the city’s Bulk Pick Up number at 276-403-5419.

Thanksgiving

Because that holiday is always on the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving occurs at a different date each year. This year it will be on Nov. 26. That puts us at three more weeks before what many people consider the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving week.