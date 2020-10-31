THE STROLLER: We're falling into the holiday season

TODAY’S WORD is subside. Example: “And when your fears subside / And shadows still remain, oh yeah / I know that you can love me / When there’s no one left to blame,” from “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses, 1991.
FRIDAY’S WORD was squander. It means to waste something in a foolish and reckless manner. Example: “Now, I ain’t much of a poet / But I know somebody once told me to seize the moment / And don’t squander it,” from “The Monster” by Eminem, 2103.run amok. It means behave in a frenzied, out-of-control or unrestrained way.
Time changes
Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 this morning, when we were supposed to have put our clocks back to 1 a.m. to get that extra hour of sleep — and start waking up to brighter mornings.
It also will be darker earlier and earlier each evening, until the darkest day of the year, Dec. 21 — the winter solstice. After that, it will be lighter later and later each day.
Daylight Saving Time begins again on March 14, when clocks “spring forward.”
These dates were set with the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which set the start date of DST as the second Sunday in March and the end date as the first Sunday in November.
First frost
Southside has gotten away with a much longer gardening season than normal. Generally, the first frost of the cold season can be expected between Oct. 10 and Oct. 24.
If your garden is still looking good by the time you read this, give it one last long look: It probably won’t make it past tonight, when freezing temperatures are expected.
Leaf collection
Martinsville’s Public Works Department will pick up bagged leaves weekdays starting Monday through the end of December. Leaves should be put in plastic bags no bigger than 56-gallon capacity, placed at the back of the curb.
A small number of bags may be picked up during regular trash collection. At other times of the year, residents may schedule a special pickup by calling the city’s Bulk Pick Up number at 276-403-5419.
Thanksgiving
Because that holiday is always on the fourth Thursday of November, Thanksgiving occurs at a different date each year. This year it will be on Nov. 26. That puts us at three more weeks before what many people consider the holiday season, starting with Thanksgiving week.
FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, Apollo, one of the most popular gods, has many consorts, but the one he loved most was Daphne. However, though the others gave in to him easily, Daphne did not. In her intent efforts to avoid his advances, she turned herself into a laurel tree. Because he couldn’t have Daphne, from then on Apollo wore a wreath of laurel around his head to remind him of his loss.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why were Cupid and Apollo is competition, and how did that result in Cupid’s shooting Apollo with a golden arrow and Daphne with a leaden one?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
