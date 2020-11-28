THE STROLLER: What is your scents about Christmas trees?

TODAY’S WORD is luster. Example from “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” by Clement Moore: “The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow gave a luster of midday to objects below.”

Fresh tree or not?

Social media have suggested that there is trend this year of people are getting fresh-cut trees because of the pandemic. That would seem counterintuitive because you could order an artificial tree to be delivered to your home and put that up without having to interact with anyone.

But if you are a fresh-cut buyer, was your regular source of trees available this year? There appeared to be fewer lots — by which we mean any lot other than a big-box store.

So what are seeing out there? Fresh and fewer?

The Stroller always has been a fresh-cut person, dating back to days on the farm when granddaddy and dad would hitch the tractor to a slide — think sled runners on a small wagon — and take it to the back of the farm, where cedar trees grew somewhat magically. There would always be a couple of the appropriate size to be chopped down and then delivered to both households for decorating.