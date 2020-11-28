 Skip to main content
THE STROLLER: What is your scents about Christmas trees?
The Stroller

Stroller 0620

TODAY’S WORD is luster. Example from “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” by Clement Moore: “The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow gave a luster of midday to objects below.”

Fresh tree or not?

Social media have suggested that there is trend this year of people are getting fresh-cut trees because of the pandemic. That would seem counterintuitive because you could order an artificial tree to be delivered to your home and put that up without having to interact with anyone.

But if you are a fresh-cut buyer, was your regular source of trees available this year? There appeared to be fewer lots — by which we mean any lot other than a big-box store.

So what are seeing out there? Fresh and fewer?

The Stroller always has been a fresh-cut person, dating back to days on the farm when granddaddy and dad would hitch the tractor to a slide — think sled runners on a small wagon — and take it to the back of the farm, where cedar trees grew somewhat magically. There would always be a couple of the appropriate size to be chopped down and then delivered to both households for decorating.

Most people today use other types of evergreens — Douglas firs and spruces being two prominent and regionally grown varietals — but you cannot beat the eternal scent of a cedar to waft in holiday spirit.

Thanksgiving songs

Reader Jane Pilson follows up our mention of Thanksgiving songs with a reminder that “Irving Berlin also wrote a song called ‘Counting Your Blessings,’ which Bing Crosby sings in one of the movies you mentioned.” That would be “White Christmas,” in which Bing did a duet with Rosemary Clooney. For you young people, she’s George Clooney’s aunt.

Post-turkey tasty

A teenager in The Stroller’s house got ambitious about how to use the pounds of leftover turkey and created turkey cornbread casserole. Think of cornbread stuffing in a casserole dish. Very Southern.

The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.

