THE STROLLER: What's the point if you can't brag about it?

TODAY’S WORD is eidetic. It means relating to or denoting mental images having unusual vividness and detail, as if actually visible. Example: “We were in several plays together and he seemed to have an eidetic memory as he could learn his lines very quickly.” (Source: Rick Ward of Stuart talking about the late Lock Boyce of Patrick Springs in an interview Tuesday with the Martinsville Bulletin)
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was arboreal. It means relating to trees. Example: Tinsey always wanted to spend her vacations on the beach, but Justin prefered the arboreal peace of the mountains.
Mask atrocities
Rhonda Mills works in a local grocery store. She said she’s wondering “what weird or off or bad experiences they [people] have run across with people wearing masks.”
This is hers: She had just finished with her shift and went “to the meat department to shop and a man in his 60s pulled his mask away from his mouth and sneezed! Right into the meat department. I took off the other way. I couldn’t believe it! Where is his mind?”
Trini Lopez
Stroller reader Nelson Smith notified us that Trini Lopez just died — at age 83, of COVID-19.
You might remember him from his 1960’s songs, which include “If I Had a Hammer,” “Lemon Tree” and “La Bamba.”
Fish fry
You just can’t beat a fish fry for a satisfying, delicious Saturday lunch. And that’s the deal this weekend on Preston Road.
The Men’s Fellowship of Way of Truth Holy Church will have a fish fry Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 3736 Preston Road, Martinsville.
A fish or chicken sandwich costs $5. For $8, you can get a complete dinner, which has fish or chicken, coleslaw, baked beans or green beans, potato salad, cake, bread and a drink.
Today’s chuckle
There is a very inspirational preacher who could really move a crowd, and his only weakness was golf. One recent Sunday morning, as he was getting ready for church, it was such a beautiful day for golf that he was torn. Finally, he broke. He called a deacon and said he was sick and would not be able to go to church that day.
Our pastor friend drove all the way to Roanoke, where he hoped not to be recognized, and played his favorite game. An angel who was watching was quite perturbed. She told God that the preacher ought to be punished.
Suddenly, the preacher made a perfect hole in one. “I thought you were going to punish him,” said the angel.
“Think about it,” said God. “Who can he tell?”
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: John Anderson’s first released single was “I’ve Got a Feelin’ (Somebody’s Been Stealin’) in 1977, and in April of this year, he released his latest album, “Years.”
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who said the following, on what TV show? “Women. You can’t live with ’em. Pass the beer nuts.”
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
