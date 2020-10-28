THE STROLLER: Woolly worm predicts you'll like these shows

TODAY’S PHRASE is run amok. Example: “He’s the hairy-handed gent who ran amok in Kent / Lately he’s been overheard in Mayfair” from “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon, 1978.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was reaper. A reaper is a person or a machine that harvests a crop, but in this case, “reaper” is short for “Grim Reaper,” a personification of death in the form of a cloaked skeleton wielding a large scythe. Example: “(We can be like they are) Come on, baby / (Don’t fear the reaper) Baby, take my hand,” from “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by the Blue Oyster Cult, 1976.

Bassett Band Boosters

The area’s favorite craft and vendors show is run by the Bassett Band Boosters in spring and fall. The show is a fundraiser for the Bassett High School band. Organizers have announced that the show will not be presented in the fall out of precautions against the pandemic, but they hope to hold it again in the spring.

The Woolly worm

Lynn Wolf of Ridgeway noticed a woolly worm (a fuzzy brown-and-black caterpillar). It was mostly brown, with just a touch of black on its head. According to the woolly worm legends, that predicts “that the winter will begin with a brief hard patch and will be mild from then on,” she said.