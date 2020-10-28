THE STROLLER: Woolly worm predicts you'll like these shows

TODAY’S PHRASE is run amok. Example: “He’s the hairy-handed gent who ran amok in Kent / Lately he’s been overheard in Mayfair” from “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon, 1978.
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was reaper. A reaper is a person or a machine that harvests a crop, but in this case, “reaper” is short for “Grim Reaper,” a personification of death in the form of a cloaked skeleton wielding a large scythe. Example: “(We can be like they are) Come on, baby / (Don’t fear the reaper) Baby, take my hand,” from “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by the Blue Oyster Cult, 1976.
Bassett Band Boosters
The area’s favorite craft and vendors show is run by the Bassett Band Boosters in spring and fall. The show is a fundraiser for the Bassett High School band. Organizers have announced that the show will not be presented in the fall out of precautions against the pandemic, but they hope to hold it again in the spring.
The Woolly worm
Lynn Wolf of Ridgeway noticed a woolly worm (a fuzzy brown-and-black caterpillar). It was mostly brown, with just a touch of black on its head. According to the woolly worm legends, that predicts “that the winter will begin with a brief hard patch and will be mild from then on,” she said.
The National Weather Service’s LaCrosse, Wis., office put out an article about the woolly worm on the NWS website. It includes a picture of the 1 1/2-inch-long, fuzzy Isabella Tiger Moth that the caterpillar turns into. It is a creamy light brown, with a few black spots.
‘The Andy Griffith Show’
If you look up a ranking of the top episodes of The Andy Griffith Show of all time, you’ll come up with a long list of lists. This one is from the entertainment database site IMDb:
5. “Convicts-at-Large” (1962) Three female convicts hold Barney and Floyd hostage.
4. “Haunted House” (1963) Barney and Gomer try to get a baseball out of an old house.
3. “The Pickle Story” (1961) No one has the heart to tell Aunt Bee her pickles don’t taste good. Andy switches her with store-bought pickles, but then she enters them into the county fair.
2. “Citizen’s Arrest” (1963) Gomer tries to make a citizen’s arrest of Barney for a traffic violation, and Barney gets mad and quits.
1. “Christmas Story” (1960) (Ben Weaver wants moonshiner Sam Muggins locked up for Christmas, but after he sees how nice the holidays are in jail, he tries to get himself locked up.)
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Greek mythology, the Three Graces were Aglaia, whose name means “Splendor,” Euphrosyne (“Good Cheer”) and Thalia (“Youth”). They were the goddesses of play, happiness, fun, joy, creativity, nature, fertility — all sorts of pleasantries. They lived on Mount Olympus, where they hosted parties to entertain the Olympian gods and goddesses.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who played his lyre to make music for the Three Graces to dance?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
