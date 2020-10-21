THE STROLLER: Yon Virgin follows Macarena, goddesses

TODAY’S WORD is “’Round yon virgin,” from the classic Christmas carol “Silent Night” and suggested by Susan Henderson. Example: “’Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child. Holy infant so tender and mild.”
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was Macarena, from the 1990’s Los del Rio song by the same name. Example: “Dale a tu cuerpo alegria Macarena / Que tu cuerpo es pa’ darle alegria y cosa buena / Dale a tu cuerpo alegria, Macarena / Hey Macarena.” It spawned a dance craze by the same name. “Macarena” is the name of the woman they are singing about, suggesting she let loose, dance and have a good time (“Your body is made to give happiness and good things. Give your body over to happiness.”)
TheatreWorks livestream
TheatreWorks Community Players’ latest show will be livestreamed on social media tonight — and it’s a full original.
It’s “Negative Results,” a dark comedy about living in the COVID age. It was written by its actors, Zack McPeak and Corey Thompson. Themes and the language are for adults. See it live at 7 tonight, or see the video later, on the YouTube channel for TheatreWorks Community Players.
Country breakfast buffet
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will have a country breakfast buffet from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday. For $7, fill your plate with your choices of bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples and grits. To drink will be milk, orange juice and coffee.
Trail Takers Art Project
VisitMartinsville has purchased 12 pieces of art that are hidden weekly along the Dick & Willie Trail. Anyone who finds that week’s piece of art can keep it.
Each art piece is in a protective bag marked with a “Trail Takers” tag. The people who find the art are requested to post a picture on Facebook or Instagram and tag VisitMartinsville with it.
Art will be hidden for the lucky finders through Nov. 4. One of the winners has been Tina Mitchell, who came across a wood and metal piece featuring a Monarch butterfly, a blue jay and more.
WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The “judgment of Paris” has been a popular theme of art, based on the Greek mythological character of Paris, a mortal who had a reputation for being fair. So Zeus, a god, picked him to decide which of three goddesses was the most beautiful. Even though they went so far as to take off their clothes to help him decide, they also bribed him: Athena with military might, Aphrodite with the ability to win over the world’s most beautiful mortal woman and Hera with kingly power. Between the naked goddesses and pleasure-giving Macarena, this Stroller may be at its most risque ever, and promises to calm down tomorrow (especially under the gentle influence of Yon Virgin).
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which goddess did Paris chiose as the most beautiful—and which major myth did that choice kick off?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
