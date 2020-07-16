THE STROLLER: You can bank on different foods on Saturday

TODAY’S WORD is cognizant. Example: Most people are cognizant of the risks from coronavirus contagions out in public, but some people remain stubbornly ignorant about the possibilities of danger.
THURSDAY’S WORD was paradigm. It means a standard or typical example. Example: “With the influx of women entering the military and later becoming veterans, we have to change our old way of thinking and treating patients. Treating women brings a paradigm shift.” - Jonathan Barber, nurse practitioner and Women's Health Director for Roseburg (Ore.) Veterans Administration in an article published July 13 in the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
FUMC Food Bank
Saturday's food bank "is different from most," First United Methodist Church Food Bank Co-Director Linda Adams said. "We are handing out apples, grapefruits, meats, large-box cereals and canned foods. Most do not have the meats or fruits."
The food bank will be from 8 to 11 a.m. in the parking lot at 145 E. Main St. (beside Rania's Restaurant. "Everyone is welcome. We want no one to go hungry," she said. "We require very little information. It's a drive-thru and goes pretty quick."
The congregation of FUMC puts on this food bank on the third Saturday of every month with the support of Feeding America, Morningstar Foundation and a grant from Food Lion.
"We get a small amount of information from each person to quality for USDA, and if you do not qualify for USDA, you still receive a great food box given by the church," Adams said.
Today's chuckle
What kinds of jokes are allowed during a quarantine? -- Inside jokes.
THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Most people probably are more familiar with the Tasmanian Devil cartoon character than the real tasmanian devil (animal). The real tasmanian devil is a carnivorous marsupial. It was native to mainland Australia but now is found in the wild only on the island state of Tasmania. It is an endangered species, protected in a conservation project on Maria Island. Since the late 1990s, the species' survival has been threatened by the prevalence of the devil facial tumour disease. The male averages about 18 pounds, and the female, 13. Its body shape is a bit like a large-headed, thick-tailed rat, but it's cuter (though not what you'd call cuddly). It has a foul body odor, extremely loud and ferocious screech and eats viciously. The Tasmanian Devil Looney Tunes character was started in 1954. He stands about as tall as Bugs Bunny and has a wide upper-body build (with jaws that seem to run right back into his shoulders) and a narrow lower-body build, brown with white over the front of his body and lower face.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did Bugs Bunny make his first appearance?
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!