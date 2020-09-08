THE STROLLER: You can clean up with our great advice

TODAY’S WORD is onomatopoeia. Example: "There's no question that onomatopoeia words truly are fun, but sometimes children can get caught up in the fun of the words and entirely miss the idea that using words that sound like the action it describes is not the end in itself." (Source: www.the-best-childrens-book.org)
TUESDAY’S WORD was palindromic. It means a word, number, phrase or other sequence of characters that reads the same backward as forward. Examples: Mary Ann Clemmons tried to impress on her English literature students the unusual structure of that famous palindrome “Able was I ere I saw Elba.”
Clean wood cabinets
Gleaming wood cabinets give warmth and depth to a kitchen ... but dingy ones dull it down or look downright yucky. Recently Robin Wright brought new life to the kitchen of the parsonage of her Axton church after an entire day of cleaning. It was a lot of work -- but when those 50-year-old cabinets began to look like new, it was worth it.
She shared her tricks to amazing results: Mix Murphy's Oil Soap and white vinegar (which cuts grease) into hot water. Use a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser to scrub or wipe the cabinets with that combination of cleaners.
Robin said she used to get great results from Old English Scratch Cover, which she hasn't been able to find in stores anymore. Luckily, she still has a bottle left, and she uses it sparingly. She has been able to find Old English Lemon Oil at Walmart and Kroger. She wipes it on the cabinets with a soft cloth for a great finishing touch.
To clean a greasy stove hood, she sprayed on Greased Lightning. All the grease dripped right on down, and clean-up was easy, she said.
Paint comes right off you
While Wright cleaned the kitchen of the parsonage, George Agnew was coordinating the supplies for painting. His supplies included a jar of Vaseline. The reason: Before painting, rub Vaseline over your hands and arms. When you're done painting, the paint you got on you will wash right off easily.
'The Art of the Quilt'
"The Art of the Quilt" is a superstar exhibit for Piedmont Arts -- it packs the galleries with crowds every time. People are asking when the next "The Art of the Quilt" exhibit will be, and we have the answer: Oct. 24 through Jan. 9. Linda Fiedler and Betty Blessin are the co-curators, and the theme is "Anything Goes."
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: "Show me the money" was a demand by football star Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.) to his agent, the title character (Tom Cruise) in the 1996 film "Jerry McGuire." It has stuck around as a phrase people use to mean they want to see evidence of value or how much they will be paid for something.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: From what movie did this classic promise to overcome originate? "As God is my witness, I'll never be hungry again."
The Stroller appreciates readers calling or emailing to share jokes, stories, comments, Words of the Day and trivia questions. We’re at 276-638-8801 ext. 243 and stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com.
