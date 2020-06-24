THE STROLLER: You can help after flood, with blood

TODAY’S WORD is ostentatious. Example: "That is unsurprising given that President Donald Trump, who ostentatiously refuses to wear a mask himself, is actively defying public health experts." (The Washington Post).
WEDNESDAY’S WORD was extraneous. It means having no relevance or not forming an essential or vital part. Example: When the discussion was raised of effective measuring of cases of the coronavirus and COVID-19 and how the pandemic should be fought, those who work in politics have tended to respond with a lot of extraneous comments.
Help after the flood
Curtis Millner reports that the American Legion Homer Dillard Post No. 78 has been hit hard financially by the double slap of the coronavirus pandemic and recent heavy flooding. He said the rising water had washed out about a third of the parking lot at the post, which is at 139 Creekside Drive.
To help offset that, the legion is having a drive-thru/takeout fish fry at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday.
The post will be selling fish sandwiches, sodas and water. Sandwiches will be $5, and sodas and water are $1. Customers will be asked to stay in their cars and be served.
If you want to help with a donation or otherwise, call Millner at 276-806-2593
Helping with blood
The American Red Cross continues to have a dire need for blood donations, which have diminished during the pandemic. There will be two more drives this week at which you might donate. The blood mobile will be at Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. today, and on Friday you can donate between noon and 6 at the Martinsville Elks Lodge on Fairy Street.
Dad-book humor
A little funny from our new favorite book, "Dad Jokes":
A famous art thief attempted to steal paintings from the Louvre in Paris, but he was caught only two blocks from the scene of the crime because his van ran out of gas.
When the police found him on the side of the road, all the thief could say was: "I had no Monet to buy Degas to make the van Gogh. But I had to try stealing the paintings and making my getaway because I had nothing Toulouse."
WEDNESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Clampetts of "Beverly Hillbillies" struck oil near a town called Hooterville. Jed Clampett was acquainted with Sam Drucker, who ran the general store in Hooterville. The store also ws the depot for a train line that connected with the Shady Rest Hotel featured in "Petticoat Junction" and was the central point of commerce when Oliver Wendell Douglas decided to leave his New York law practice and buy a farm called "Green Acres."
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One actor portrayed different roles while appearing on "Beverly Hillbillies," "Petticoat Junction" and "Green Acres." Can you name the actor and the roles?
