THE STROLLER: You don't horse around with the solstice

TODAY’S WORD is subliminal. Example: The television ad for for the new sports car a family presented to the father created a subliminal desire to have snow for Christmas.
SUNDAY’S WORD was capricious. It means to be governed and characterized by impulse. Example: When Allyson decided to ignore her mother's rules and attend the party with a group of friends, she was being more than a little bit capricious and outright careless and insensitive.
So it's summer
Summer arrived on Saturday with a bang around Martinsville -- a thunderstorm knocked out power -- but that actually struck before the official Summer Solstice at 5:43 p.m. in our area.
Pluto Living on Facebook gave us his always humorous take on how the "two-leggeds" view the big day. He did say that Stonehenge, a hot spot on the solstice, was closed because of the pandemic.
This was a timeof year to celebrate back when The Stroller played golf -- yes, there was a time -- because the days before and after the solstice allowed you to play 18 holes after supper if you didn't look very long for any errant golf balls.
Mentalfloss.com tells us that ancient Egyptians set their calendar to start the new year at the solstice. It had to do with flooding of the Nile River and the need to have the agricultural calendar align with that.
And there is a tradition in Alaska where a baseball team called the Alaska Goldpanners starts a game at 10 p.m. that lasts until the following morning and doesn't use artificial light. They call it the Midnight Sun Game. It has been a tradition since 1906.
We wish our major-leaguers were that serious about playing.
Horsing around
Horse humor from a reader:
A horse walks into a bar, orders a beer, sits down at one of the tables and starts reading his paper.
The bartender is a bit shocked by all this, but pours the beer, and brings it over to the horse, who proffers a ten dollar bill for it.
Now the barman figures the horse isn't that bright, so he decides to pull the old "short-change" trick on him. He dutifully goes back to the horse with a dollar. The horse doesn't say a word.
The horse eventually finishes his beer and goes up to the bar to order another. Says the bartender to him, "Y'know, we don't get many horses in here."
And the horse replies, "At nine dollars a beer, I'm not surprised!"
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 1970-71 new leadership at CBS wanted to change the image of the network and try to attract a younger audience, so in what is called the "Rural Purge," the network canceled four still highly rated sitcoms, including “Mayberry RFD,” and three variety shows.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: One of the sitcoms in the "Rural Purge" was among the highest-rated programs of all time and was the father to two spinoff series. Can you name that sitcom?
