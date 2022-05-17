Viele: Support the library with requested funding

I am writing in support of the Blue Ridge Regional Library's request for a 5.4% increase in funding over last year from the Henry County Board of Supervisors, the Patrick County Board of Supervisors and the City Council of Martinsville. Expenses for the library system, like all government-supported services, have been hit hard by the pandemic, and recently the ongoing inflation experienced by citizens and all businesses and governments. They all have many demands for financial support for so many necessary and essential programs and services. However, my request is not going to be the usual type of request. It is related to an idea, an idea based on why the public library should be better supported financially.

Eastern Virginia Indians recently made the news. It reminded me of the medicine wheel which was constructed by ancient hunters as far back as 2,500 BC and used by the 19th century Western Plains of the United States and Canada. It reflects the eternal, sensitive problem of keeping communities in accord with the rhythmic order of the universe; likewise, books and libraries help main in rhythm with his community, his environment and ultimately with himself.

How do library staffs do this? Let me explain. It is staffs of the library that help the patrons - both young and old - that help so important, so vital, so necessary to bring the books and other material together in a world of change and hurry. Yes, this world featuring a culture moving too fast for its own good, governed by the power of now; a world where few things last or were meant to last; a world where time is the death of permanence.

Yes, this is a world where we need to stop and think before we lose ourselves in all our rush, before we lose sight of the selves we could otherwise become. And where is this place we can stop, rest, study, reflect, expose ourselves to the best of man's thought in great literature? It is the public library. In doing this we need to beware of the needs of other human beings. Yet today people feel rushed and reach for knowledge, mistaking it for wisdom. Is our society heading for disaster? Who knows? Who cares?

We as individuals do. We relish freedom, freedom to expose our minds to the best thought of those who went before us. We know the three theological virtues of Faith, Hope and Charity. We know the four cardinal virtues of Prudence, Justice, Fortitude and Temperance. Do we know the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit found in Galatians 5:22-23? Do we know the eight pillars of Greek Wisdom? Knowing all these makes us a better person, a better citizen, and able to become the person filled with the love of his fellow man, and woman too; seeking to fulfill the potential and the opportunity to become the better person we seek to become. Seeking to understand and improve the community in which they live.

Yes, dear elected officials, people of all ages need time to think, ask questions, find answers to those questions, gain knowledge, and improve themselves and their communities with the help of dedicated, knowledgeable library personnel who nearly always find ways to educate and meet the needs of their customers, the citizens of our community.

Please support them with increased financial support.

I ask all citizens that you give full consideration to the needs of the libraries and their staffs. Then call your representatives and ask them to increase the library's budget.

Dear elected officials: We know the demands on your time, time which is so limited for you all to deliberate and evaluate the needs and wants of your constituents, but please vote for raising the budget of the Blue Ridge Regional Library.

The writer lives in Martinsville. My Word is a forum for readers to share their viewpoints.

