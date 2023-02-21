The controversy about “book banning” has me a bit befuddled. Is Hustler Magazine in the school library? Is Playboy, or Penthouse in the school library? It’s been years since I was in a school library, so I ask with sincere curiosity. If we are going to be equitable in our representation of gender ideology and LGBTQIA issues, shouldn’t heterosexual publications also be represented?

It has been my understanding that books and publications that have sexual/pornographic content were to be scrutinized before they are made accessible to young readers. I get that the educated folks in the school systems know better than the parent what is good for the children. They obviously spend more time with them than the parents do. And American parents are only using the schools as daycares anyway. At least that is the impression I get from reading news about our legislators’ positions on parental rights. I mean you mothers may have birthed the children, held them in the night when they have nightmares, wiped their faces with a loving touch when they are feeling poorly. Heck you might have even cleaned the poo-poo from their bottoms when they made a mess, but what right does that give you to determine where they get their sexual information from. To think that you, the birth parents, would object to these LGBTQIA materials is quite surprising.

Ok, back to reality. There has not been a single book banned. The school system’s job is to scrutinize the literary content that is available to our children, and as a taxpayer, I fully expect the school system to do their very best educating our children. Our school libraries do not and cannot hold every piece of written publication. There just isn’t enough room, so the best information that will educate our children is what should be held in our libraries. That means making choices. Though John Styles would like you to believe that Congress has legislated a book ban, it simply isn’t true. The legislators in Richmond have not legislated a book ban either. You can purchase whatever you would like for your home library from Amazon. No author’s constitutional rights are in danger. The first amendment guarantees your right to free speech but doesn’t guarantee that your free speech can be given everywhere. You won’t let me hand out a Holy Bible in the schools, but the library can make sexually explicit materials available. Whose constitutional rights are you protecting?

The only ban that I have seen executed by our public school systems is a ban on parental rights. I made light earlier about the role of a parent in their children’s life, but I am very serious in my belief that a teacher, principal, guidance counselor or others in the school system are “familiar” with our children, but they are not in any way intimate in their knowledge of who those children really are. What a child will act out in the school, is not necessarily a definition of who they are. And to be honest, what is the end game for people that want books with sexually explicit illustrations and text to be presented to children. What is the end game of the school official that wants to hide information for the parent? What else are they hiding from the parents?

There is a verse in the Bible, Colossians 4:6 “Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man”. With this admonition in mind, I am hesitant to use what is vulgar speech in polite company, but here goes. Will instruction in oral pleasure help with their math skills? Will illustrations on masturbation give them more knowledge in the arts? Would reading about a homosexual encounter give them better examples of how to conjugate a verb. I really am curious what the end game is. I thought it was reading writing and arithmetic, but obviously I am mistaken.