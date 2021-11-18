Order of participants for the 2021 Ameristaff Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade

An order of procession has been arranged for the 88 entries in Saturday's Ameristaff Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, and some spots have been saved for more.
The parade starts at 5 p.m. and will run its usual route through town, starting with the line-up on Cleveland Avenue assembling at 2 p.m. Then at 5 p.m. the parade will travel across East Church Street, on to Lester Street, left at West Main Street and all the way down to Moss Street at the farmers market site. The parade will turn left at Moss and left again onto East Church Street and end where it started at Cleveland Avenue.
The grand marshal will be Jaxon Harris, the Axton Elementary School third-grader who was thrown 122 feet after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting off a school bus in September.
"Let It Snow" is more than just a parade theme: Three snow machines will make it a reality, of sorts.
The weather is expected be with highs Saturday rising up to the low 50s, between two frigid nights in the upper 20s.
The order of entries is:
1. Martinsville City motorcycles
2. Martinsville High School band
3. Grand Marshal Jaxon Harris
4. Martinsville Sheriff Honor Guard
5. City PD Honor Guard
6. Henry County Honor Guard
7. MHC Office Honor Guard
8. MHC Sheriff’s Honor Guard
9. HC Emerengy Honor Guard
10. HC Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard
11. Delegate
12. Henry County Supervisor Joe Bryant
13. David Martin
14. City Council
15. HC supervisors
16. City police chief
17. HC Sheriff’s Office
18. City Sheriff Steve Draper
19. Va. State Police
20. HC Public Safety
21. Martinsville fire chief
22. Gunter Automotive
23. AmeriStaff float
24. Martinsville High School
25. Martinsville High School cheerleaders
26. Martinsville High School homecoming court
27. Martinsville High School
28. Finney’s Window Tinting
29. SPCA
30. Axton Lifesaving Crew
31. Axton Vol. Fire Department
32. Results
33. Team Tae Kwon Do
34. Spencer Penn Train
35. Lilies of the Valley
36. Mulberry Creek Assisting Living
37. Christmas Ponies
38. Kuwat Shrine Temple #126
39. Salvation Army
40. Compassion Church
41. America’s Magestic Miss National
42. Chick-Fil-A
43. American Red Cross
44. Toys for Tots
45. US Corp of Engineers
46. Robert Vaughn
47. James Keith War Wagon
48. Davenport Energy
49. Big Toe Towing & Recovery
50. Linda & Wayne Thomas
51. Results
52. Sons of the Confederacy
53. Teresa’s School & Baton troupe
54. Teresa’s School & Baton float
55. Branches of Hope
56. Branches of Hope Convertible
57. The American Legion-Homer Dillard Post
58. Powell’s Affordable Towing
59. Lawless Welding
60. Magna Vista School marching band
61. Magna Vista JROTC
62. Magna Vista homecoming court
63. Magna Vista cheerleaders
64. Virginia Savages Youth Sports
65. Harry Hairston
66. Chatham Heights Baptist Church
67. Miss Henry County Fair Makayla Sprouse
68. Space Ghost
69. PVT Express
70. PVT Boat & Camper Storage
71. PVT Inc.
72. Hollywood Cinema
73. Hopkins Performance & Towing
74. Laurel Park Tire
75. National Society of Black Engineers
76. Lee’s Tire
77. Sportlanes
78. Rising Sun Bakery
79. Patrick & Henry Community College
80. Little Miss Martinsville
81. TBA
82. WGSR
83. Bassett High School homecoming court
84. Bassett High School ROTC
85. Bassett High School Bband
86. Bassett High School cheerleaders
87. Star News
88. Open
89. Open
90. Open
91. Open
92. Open
93. Open
94. Open
95. Santa
The parade's organizer is Charles Roark of Star News and Hollywood Cinema. This is the parade's 71st year; Roark took it over in 2016.