What a wonderful boy Otto is! He will be arriving from Louisiana to his foster home in Danville VA on... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile c…
A Henry County Grand Jury indicted an Axton man on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Residents in the 500 block of Mulberry Road and adjoining streets were without power Saturday night when a vehicle ran off the road and struck…
The Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified the person who died in a place crash that took off from the Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer.
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
A father and son were stabbed in the parking lot of the Patrick Henry Mall by another family member on Friday.
What has happened to the creators and risk-takers among us?
An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death.
The City says that if Martinsville reverts from a city to a town, the Martinsville school system would cease to exist — but the School Board d…
A preliminary investigation indicates that a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided during a fishing tournament.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.