Our biggest threat is the myth

In her June 10 essay in the Wall Street Journal, Peggy Noonan, historian, writer and winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for journalism, issued a clarion call to all Americans to remember the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by supporters of Donald Trump attempting to overthrow the legally certified results of the 2020 presidential election.

Noonan writes: "If you weren’t appalled by 1/6 then you have given up: Throw in the towel — democracy’s done, it’s over."

Noonan continued with a warning: "Those who know it’s not done and over also know that democracy needs friends right now."

Her concern for the future of American democracy reflects the growing concern reported by The Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law, which stated that the right to vote and have that vote counted, certified and then honored as legitimate is being challenged by the actions of state legislators around the country that are authoring and passing new laws to limit early voting and drop boxes, reducing polling locations, purging voter registration lists and giving more power to partisan poll workers to process the final election results.