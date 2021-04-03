OUR WORDS: Yellow ribbons honor our COVID-19 victims

While holding out to each family the hope of eternal life to be found in Jesus, “The author and perfecter of our faith,” Hebrews 12:2. We can take encouragement to show our care from the words of Jesus as he moved closer to fulfilling the purpose and mission for why he came.

“When Jesus … saw his mother, the disciple standing by, saith unto his mother, Woman, behold thy son.” Then turning to say to the disciple “Behold thy mother. And from that hour that disciple took her unto his own home” (John 19:26-27).

How awesome was this? With his death imminent, Jesus exhibited sensitivity, not just in terms of emotion and feeling. He spoke words that prick the heart of the disciple-brother. Take care of my mother.

We wish to thank the individuals, businesses and churches who have placed the yellow ribbons in our community for a symbol of support and care for the families who have lost loved ones and continue to struggle in their losses.

May those yellow ribbons, and this holy season of Easter, remind us of the salvation and grace we experience in Jesus and the certain hope of spending eternity with him and all who have passed on with faith in Jesus Christ.