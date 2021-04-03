OUR WORDS: Yellow ribbons honor our COVID-19 victims

“Please be aware of the yellow ribbons that have been placed around the area as a reminder of those we have lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each ribbon is for a dearly loved member of a family — and in many cases, a church family — who have lost a valuable member of the church and the community.”
The Yellow Ribbon Campaign was launched on Love Sunday, Feb. 14, to remind us that a great way to show love is caring. First the yellow ribbon is asking the community to be aware … take note … be reminded of the vast number of persons we have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Martinsville/Henry County 200-plus fellow citizens, family, neighbors, church members and/or co-workers have died.
Many made their transitions alone and without family and other caring ones there to bid them farewell — with love, good-bye kisses, humble medley of songs of faith. Not even a prayer. Think what pain and guilt feelings family members left behind have experienced and are still feeling. Not only the loss of a loved one but hurt and asking, “Why did my loved one have to leave us this way?”
The Yellow Ribbon Campaign is a symbol that as a community and individual persons, we care. We — Ministerial President Pence and Pastor Millner — write today to remind us all that we pray with and for families who have lost loved ones to COVID. We wish to share the grief and pain.
While holding out to each family the hope of eternal life to be found in Jesus, “The author and perfecter of our faith,” Hebrews 12:2. We can take encouragement to show our care from the words of Jesus as he moved closer to fulfilling the purpose and mission for why he came.
“When Jesus … saw his mother, the disciple standing by, saith unto his mother, Woman, behold thy son.” Then turning to say to the disciple “Behold thy mother. And from that hour that disciple took her unto his own home” (John 19:26-27).
How awesome was this? With his death imminent, Jesus exhibited sensitivity, not just in terms of emotion and feeling. He spoke words that prick the heart of the disciple-brother. Take care of my mother.
We wish to thank the individuals, businesses and churches who have placed the yellow ribbons in our community for a symbol of support and care for the families who have lost loved ones and continue to struggle in their losses.
May those yellow ribbons, and this holy season of Easter, remind us of the salvation and grace we experience in Jesus and the certain hope of spending eternity with him and all who have passed on with faith in Jesus Christ.
Also, until then, may the yellow ribbons remind us of our duty to care and be supportive to our fellow man. Not just devotional in feeling and prayer, we can make a telephone call, send a card, remind our elected officials to “show a heart.”
We can do a kind deed, render a service in the memory and salute of lives lost to COVID 19.
May God continue to give us all more grace, more peace and, certainly, more comfort.
The Rev. Jim Pence is the pastor at Pleasant Grove Christian Church in Martinsville and the president, M/HC Ministerial Association. The Rev. Tyler C. Millner, pastor of Morning Star Holy Church in Martinsville.