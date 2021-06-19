Outdoor Track and Field: Patrick County's Hamm finishes second at state finals

After winning two events at last week’s Region 2C outdoor track and field championship, Patrick County senior Michael Hamm backed it up with two top-5 finishes at the VHSL Class 3 state championship Saturday.

Hamm, a Ferrum College track commit, finished second in the 200 meter dash, running 22.06 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 100 meter dash, running 11.01 seconds. Hamm won both events at regions.

The championship was held at James Madison University.

The Cougars 4x100 meter relay team—consisting of Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClaine, Conner Stanley, and Hamm—finished third with a time of 45.94.

Patrick County’s Vanessa Mabe also competed Saturday, finishing 16th in the 1,600 meter dash with a time of 7:15.47.

Magna Vista junior Tania Starkie had three top-10 finishes, and fellow Warrior Deontae Lawson had one at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field state championship Friday.

Starkie finished fifth in both the girls 100 meter dash and the 100 meter hurdles, running 12.43 and 16.45 in both, and was seventh in the long jump with a jump of 15-9.75 feet.

Lawson finished 10th in the boys high jump with a jump of 5-feet, 8-inches.