Outdoor Track and Field: Patrick County's Hamm finishes second at state finals

After winning two events at last week’s Region 2C outdoor track and field championship, Patrick County senior Michael Hamm backed it up with two top-5 finishes at the VHSL Class 3 state championship Saturday.
Hamm, a Ferrum College track commit, finished second in the 200 meter dash, running 22.06 seconds. He also finished fourth in the 100 meter dash, running 11.01 seconds. Hamm won both events at regions.
The championship was held at James Madison University.
The Cougars 4x100 meter relay team—consisting of Jeffrey Moore, Desmond McClaine, Conner Stanley, and Hamm—finished third with a time of 45.94.
Patrick County’s Vanessa Mabe also competed Saturday, finishing 16th in the 1,600 meter dash with a time of 7:15.47.
Magna Vista junior Tania Starkie had three top-10 finishes, and fellow Warrior Deontae Lawson had one at the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field state championship Friday.
Starkie finished fifth in both the girls 100 meter dash and the 100 meter hurdles, running 12.43 and 16.45 in both, and was seventh in the long jump with a jump of 15-9.75 feet.
Lawson finished 10th in the boys high jump with a jump of 5-feet, 8-inches.
Starkie also had a 13th place finish in the triple jump, jumping 32-1.25 feet.
The event was held at Liberty University.
Also at the Class 3 states, Bassett had four top-10 finishes in six events the team competed in.
Senior Darius Hairston was eighth in the boys high jump with a jump of 5-feet, 10-inches. Piper Doughton was ninth in the girls 3,200 meter run, with a time of 12:05.28, and teammate Sienna Bailey was 10th in the event, running 12:05.58.
The Bengals girls 4x800 meter relay team—consisting of Hailey Helms, Bailey, Alheli Ramos-Garcia, and Doughton—finished 10th with a time of 10:58.18. The boys 4x400 meter relay team of Cameron Easley, Hairston, Brendon Easley, and Jamari Johnson finished 13th with a time of 3:45.98.
Bryan Pearson finished 11th in the 400 meter dash, running 53.27 seconds.