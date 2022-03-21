P&HCC board meeting:Small business development a key topic

Education for small business preparation remains important, according to information shared at Monday’s Patrick & Henry Community College Board meeting.

“We talk a lot about economic development and the announcements get a lot of attention, but still most of the jobs in our country come from small business and so small business development is critical to the success of any community,” said Rhonda Hodges, vice president of Workforce Community and Economic Development at Patrick and Henry Community College.

P&HCC is in a partnership with Martinsville and Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Martinsville and Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG). Their programs “Startup Martinsville-Henry County” and “Grow Martinsville-Henry County” offer business training.

Matthew Ratliff, community development programs coordinator at P&HCC, is leading the current group of 25 participants.

Since 2016, with a community business launch grant, the Start-Up and Grow programs have graduated 231 individuals and awarded 52 businesses with over $204,000 in cash, said Hodges. These businesses have created over $3 million dollars in new capital investment and created over 190 jobs, she added.

She also gave a report on the Fast Forward program at P&HCC. For fiscal year 2022 Fast Forward has 204 enrollments, an increase over last year’s 136. As of March 7, P&HCC has awarded G3 funding to 169 fast forward students for a total of $128,000, added Hodges.

P&HCC is fourth in the state for awarding G3 funding to its Fast Forward students out of the 22 workforce units, or 23 colleges, said Hodges.

She also reported that P&HCC has been in discussion with the new Adult Detention Center to provide training there. “There’s tons of research on how training while incarcerated wildly reduces the amount of recidivism,” she said.

Their demographics consist of 53% Black or African American, 43% white, 1% American Indian and 3% unknown; 51% male, 48% female and 1% not provided, said Hodges.

In other matters:

Board chair Janet Copenhaver recognized the new board members and the committees on which they serve. Brandon Scott will serve Franklin County and is a principal engineer at Earth Environmental and Civil. Jewell Drewery will serve Martinsville and is a real estate agent at Rives Brown. Dr. Clyde DeLoach will serve Patrick County and is an adjunct professor in Patrick County.

President Dr. Greg Hodges talked about the recent lifting of mask restrictions. Students who are not vaccinated or at risk are recommended to wear a mask, but the in-person graduation will resume this year.

Jack Hanbury, vice president of financial and administrative services, gave a report on the local, auxiliary, student activity, and parking funds. Hanbury said that once all the funds come in from the bookstore and student activity fees, everything should be paid in full.

Gary Collins announced the recommendations from the ad hoc nominating committee on the 2022-23 slate of officers. They met on Jan. 24 and reviewed the candidates, he said. The recommendations were Robert Haley to serve as chair beginning July 1 and Monica Hatchet to serve as vice chair from July 1 to June 30, 2024. As Haley and Hatchet abstained, the rest of the voted in favor unanimously.

Terry Young, vice president of academic and student success services, said spring enrollment is at 1,161, which is a decline of 50 from last spring. “This is a 4.16% decline,” he added. He also reported that the dual enrollment is up and that G3 funding for the year funded 368 students at $319,500.

Tiffani Underwood, P&HCC foundation executive director, announced the 60th anniversary of P&HCC, with events like a campus-wide birthday party and a website for the 60th anniversary that has sections such as 60 facts for 60 years.

Underwood also spoke on the Patrick and Henry scholar program scholarship which ends March 31 and the foundation scholarships which begin on April 1. She added that there will be a P&HCC Faculty Member of the Year award, which comes with a $2000 cash prize, and a Distinguished Faculty award for the runner-up.

Underwood also announced in-person graduation at 10 a.m. on May 14, and a ceremony to recognize the Distinguished Alumni of 2020 on June 10.

Brian Henderson, assistant vice president of student engagement and inclusion and athletic director, gave an update about student athletics. The college has 13 programs and 205 student athletes, he said.

Dean of Technology David Deal gave the 2020-21 Division of Technology Annual Report: The division implemented an e-signature system, migrated their P&HCC phone system to a cloud-based system, installed 140 webcams for classrooms, loaned 90 student-learner laptops, installed mobile computer lab and installed a new Wi-Fi network.

Copenhaver spoke on the Betty Jane Simpson Memorial Scholarship, which is funded from donations from board members. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Amber Mize who will graduate this year. The board voted unanimously to continue the scholarship.

Copenhaver also gave a resolution for outgoing Virginia’s Community Colleges System Chancellor Glenn DuBois, which the board approved.

Their next meeting will be held May 9.

Editor's Note: This version corrects the enrollment number and also clarifies the ceremony to recognize the Distinguished Alumni of 2020.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.