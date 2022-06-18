P&HCC Distinguished Alumni; college graduates; honor student

Distinguished Alumni

Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) Foundation honored 12 P&HCC graduates as distinguished alumni on June 10 at Chatmoss Country Club.

Every year, P&HCC recognizes alumni who have brought distinction to themselves through academic achievement, career success and community involvement; graduated with a degree or certificate or have taken a minimum of twenty-four credit hours from P&HCC; have demonstrated success within their field of expertise; and have provided significant service in local, state, or national organizations are eligible for nomination, a release said.

The recipients this year are as follows:

Jennifer Ashworth, who graduated in 1991 with an associate’s degree in business management; Ann Blankenship RN, who graduated in 1986 with an associate’s degree in nursing; Crystal Booth, who graduated in 1996 with an associate’s degree in science; Mark Gilbert, who graduated in 1996 with an associate’s degree in administration justice; Daniel Hennis Sr., who graduated in 1973 with an associate’s degree in business management; Gary Hollandsworth, who graduated in 1970 with a certificate in general studies; Robert Lovell, who completed credits in 1979 in general studies; Melissa Martin, who completed credits in 1989 in elementary education; Dr. Melissa Smith, who graduated in 1994 with an associate’s degree in nursing; Kristy Walker, who graduated in 1993 with an associate’s degree in general studies; Jason Wood, who graduated in 1998 with an associate’s degree in science and an associate’s degree in general studies; and Shonna Woods, who graduated in 2000 with an associate’s degree in administration justice.

Graduates

Cassandra Cardarelli graduated from the University of Hartford in May with a master's degree in music in French horn performance.

Matthew Wynn of Bassett has been graduated from Lincoln University of Missouri.

Honors

Sweet Briar College student Margaret Lewis was initiated into the Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), the National Leadership Honor Society.

The society welcomed 320 new initiates from 15 universities in May. To qualify, students must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate or professional students in the top 35% of their class; demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars; and embrace the ODK ideals.

