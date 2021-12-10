P&HCC donates raffle win to Career Academy

Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) was selected as one of four institutions in the nation to present a $5,000 check to a construction craft training program of its choice. It donated the money to the Career Academy of Henry County Public Schools (HCPS).

The pledge drawing was part of the Careers in Construction Month (CICM) campaign. Nearly 170 organizations made pledges aimed to increase public awareness of career paths in construction and inspire the next generation of craft professionals. As part of CICM, the pledging organizations were entered into a drawing to win one of four $5,000 scholarships.

P&HCC was one of the winners.

Career Academy is Henry County Public Schools' CTE center located in Figsboro. The academy prepares high school juniors and seniors for careers in industrial maintenance, cybersecurity, cosmetology, and animal science upon high school graduation. Students from Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools attend the half day program throughout the school year in addition to classes at their base high schools.