P&HCC graduates

Patrick & Henry Community College announces 542 graduates from summer and fall 2021 and spring 2022; "Degree" denoted degree unless otherwise noted, and "CSC" stands for career studies certification; The graduates are:

From Altavista: Shyhiem Pannell, general education certification; Denise Tawous, EMS advanced CSC;

From Amadora: Diogo Azevedo, general studies degree, magna cum laude;

From Ararat: Madison Carson, general education certification; Christina Hughes, culinary & hospitality management degree, magna cum laude; Izahira Luna, therapeutic massage certification; Ethan Young, welding CSC;

From Axton: Dustin Agee, management degree; Ayde Barron, EMS CSC; Gisel Carrillo-Rodriguez, administration of justice degree; Christian Cassell, general education certification; Briteny Frazier, general education certification, magna cum laude; Deborah Gravely, early childhood development degree; Catlin Harris, general education certification, summa cum laude; Caroline Hughes, physical therapy degree, cum laude; Thomas Inman, industrial electronics tech; degree, magna cum laude; Ivan Lopez Macarena, industrial welding certification and welding CSC, magna cum laude; Kimbry'l Martin, therapeutic massage certification, cum laude; Daniella Martinez, pre-BSN degree, cum laude; Stacie Murphy, nursing degree, cum laude; Cole Pruitt, internet services degree, cum laude;; Delfino Quintero Salinas, general studies degree, cum laude; Monica Ramirez, general education certification; Kayla Rea, nursing degree; Alejandra Reyes, general studies degree; Cesar Romero, general education certification and general studies degree, summa cum laude; Abby Seiy, general education certification; Haley Spence, general education certification; Hector Tiznado, physical therapy degree; Makeiah Trotter, general education certification; Michaela Wilson, general education certification, magna cum laude;

From Bassett: Rosmely Amaya, general studies degree; Liliana Araiza, nursing degree, cum laude; Kaelyn Bray, general education certification, summa cum laude; Tia Bye, general education certification and general studies degree; Amanda Cassell, business administration degree and general education certification, cum laude; Damian Chaney, motorsports technology degree; Joseph Craiger, motorsports technology degree; Nathan Dehart, computer service technician CSC, Info systems tech degree, and internet webmaster CSC, cum laude; Jon Delong Jr., general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Donnie Donovant, accounting degree; Jordan Elliott, industrial Eelectronics tech. degree and industrial maintenance electronics CSC, cum laude; Andrea Foley, Info systems tech degree, cum laude; Melissa Gravely, general studies degree, summa cum laude; Nathan Hall, general studies degree; Christopher Harper, accounting degree; Caleb Helbert, applied mechatronics CSC and industrial electronics tech. degree, cum laude; Teyon Johnson, physical therapy degree; Kandyn Keffer, general studies degree; Adian Lacy, general education certification; Jenna Laffoon, nursing degree; Hunter Lavender, general education certification and general studies degree; Victoria Lawson, general education cert. cum laude; Taylor Lowery, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Dustin Medley, industrial welding certification; Skyler Merricks, general education certification and science degree, cum laude; Skylar Neugent, general studies - human services degree, general education certification, and Pre-BSN degree; Anita Niblett, early childhood development degree, summa cum laude; Matthew Nolen Sr., computer service technician CSC, Info systems tech degree, and internet webmaster CSC, magna cum laude; Jonathan Norman Jr., general education certification and general studies degree; Casey Osborne, nursing degree, cum laude; Melissa Potter, Practical Nursing certification, magna cum laude; Brianna Potter, wellness CSC; Jessica Price, early childhood development degree, summa cum laude; Nadyra Ramos-Garcia, general studies degree; Wendy Rorrer, early childhood development degree; Megan Smith, physical therapy degree, magna cum laude; Jacob Southerland, industrial electronics tech. degree; Jason Swing, Info systems tech degree, cum laude; Michael Todd, general studies - information tech degree; Alexis Vasquez-Chavez, general studies degree; Giselle Vazquez, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Keith Wagoner, welding CSC; Cassie White, general education certification and general studies degree; Zachary Williams, residential/commercial/industrial electrician CSC; Audrey Witt, health technology: EMS CSC; Shyheim Woods, general education certification, cum laude; Dan Zou, business administration degree, summa cum laude;

From Bedford: Jason Bowles, general engineering technology degree;

From Boones Mill: Ryan Hoynoski, industrial electronics tech. degree, cum laude;

From Bristow: Ashley Foveaux, general education certification;

From Callands: Luke Moschler, science degree, magna cum laude;

From Camuy, PR: Javian Serrano, general education certification;

From Cascade: Lawayne Perkins: general studies degree; Shakita Walton, early childhood development degree;

From Chatham: Logan Hoffman, administration of justice degree, cum laude; Brett Reynolds, physical therapy degree;

From Check: Tommy Chittum, welding CSC;

From Chesapeake: Kolby Brown, general education certification; Dominic Parker McDonald, general studies degree;

From Claudville: Reanna Carico, health technology: EMS CSC;

From Clemmons, N.C.: Carlos Amezquita, general education certification and general studies degree;

From Collinsville: Corbin Abell, entrepreneurship/small business degree; Summer Anderson, general studies - information tech degree and general education certification, summa cum laude; James Arnold, general education certification and general studies degree, summa cum laude; Caitlin Barker, general education certification, summa cum laude; Arthur Borges, general studies degree, magna cum laude; Parker Chapman, welding CSC; Kenny Clark, welding CSC; Trevor Croson, general education certification; Jose Cruz Juarez, welding CSC; Kevin Culligan, industrial welding certification; Anthony DeLawrence, general education certification; Nicholas Duncan, general education certification; Elizabeth Ferguson, general education certification, magna cum laude; Kalei Fuller, administration of justice degree, cum laude; Igor Gonzalez, business administration degree, magna cum laude; Jordan H; degree general education certification, summa cum laude; Donna Hairfield, health science degree, cum laude; Ian Hairston, general education certification and Science degree; Mary Handy, general education certification and general studies degree, cum laude; Thomas Harbour, general studies degree; Elizabeth Hernandez, early childhood development degree, cum laude; George Hopkins, administration of justice degree; Hayes Lawson, nursing degree; Dominique Lyons, business administration degree and general education certification, cum laude; Kaitlyn Martin, general studies degree, magna cum laude; Savannah McDaniel, general education certification and Science degree, cum laude; Colby Meadows, general education certification; Jorge Murad Mussi, science degree, magna cum laude; Giovanni r, general studies degree; Jose Quezada Escalera, general studies - information tech degree and general education certification; Zackary Randolph, residential/commercial/industrial electrician CSC; Sherie Reynolds, early childhood development degree, cum laude; James Richardson, general education certification and general studies degree, summa cum laude; Brandy Roberts, general education certification and general studies degree; Savannah Roberts, nursing degree, magna cum laude; Cooper Robertson, management degree, magna cum laude; Bryce Ross, general education certification; Madison Ross, general education certification, summa cum laude; Denisa Sanchez, criminal justice degree; Joseph Sanders, motorsports technology degree; Megan Scott, general education certification, summa cum laude; Sheila Scott, legal assisting degree, summa cum laude; Kiana Spencer, general studies - human services degree and general education certification; Faith Sprinkle, criminal justice degree and general education certification, magna cum laude; Lezlie Stein, industrial welding certification, magna cum laude; Kellam Stuart, advanced manufacturing-advanced films tech CSC; Logan Tunnell, general studies degree; Chelsea Turner, info systems tech degree, magna cum laude; Shayleigh Underwood, general education certification, cum laude; Taylor Whittington, nursing degree; Nyah Wilson, general education certification and general studies degree, cum laude;

From Critz: Anna Amos, nursing degree; Kabria Hagwood, general studies - human services degree; Briana Hagwood, nursing degree; James Stowe, industrial electronics tech. degree, magna cum laude;

From Danville: Sidney Foster, health technology: EMS CSC; Bradley Godsey, health technology: EMS Advanced CSC; Zhauriyah Hutchings, general studies - information tech degree and general education certification, magna cum laude; Heidi Mathena, physical therapy degree, magna cum laude; Isaiah Moore industrial welding certification and welding CSC, summa cum laude; Cynthia Robertson, general education certification and general studies degree; Brittany Thomas, Practical Bursing certification, cum laude; Anthony Womack, culinary and hospitality management CSC;

From Deming, N.M.: Daniel Mireles, industrial welding certification, summa cum laude;

From Disputanta: Robert Owens, motorsports technology degree;

From Dry Fork: Benjamin Dalton, emergency med services - paramedic degree, summa cum laude; Kala Reynolds, health technology: EMS advanced CSC;

From Eden, N.C.: Troyanna Ahmed, general studies - human services degree; Quinton Dixon-Christoper, general studies - visual arts degree; Heather Jachimiak, physical therapy degree, cum laude;

From Elkton: Eli Lam, general studies degree;

From Ferrum: Frida Aguilar, criminal justice degree and general education certification, magna cum laude; Caroline Austin, therapeutic massage certification; Mikayla Cannaday, physical therapy degree, summa cum laude;

From Fieldale: Seth Andrews, CADD certification and general engineering technology degree, magna cum laude; Jessica Barner, nursing degree; Tabitha Curtis, therapeutic massage certification; Amber Dillon, office assisting CSC; Tori Easter, general education certification and general studies degree; Jeffery Evans, computer service technician CSC, cybersecurity & networking CSC, Info systems tech degree, and internet webmaster CSC; Serenity Ferrell, general education certification; Amber Harmon, general studies degree, magna cum laude; Megan Jenkins, office assisting CSC; Naarah Leghorn, general education certification; Lionel Nolen, industrial controls CSC, industrial electronics tech. degree, and residential/commercial/industrial electrician CSC, summa cum laude; Sean Seay, nursing degree, cum laude; Tonya Smith, general studies degree; Sherita Stanley, administrative support tech degree, magna cum laude; Kenneth Via, physical therapy degree;

From Glade: Brandon Brown, health technology: EMS advanced CSC; Amanda Holcomb, general studies degree, magna cum laude; Taylor Tosh, general education certification, summa cum laude;

From Goose, S.C.: Ethan Winesburgh, general studies degree;

From Gretna: Jayden Keatts, health science degree, magna cum laude; Dillon Leach, health technology: EMS Advanced CSC;

From Hampton: Mya Mercer, general studies - human services degree, cum laude;

From Harrisonburg: Ebony Cleveland, early childhood development degree, magna cum laude;

From Henrico: Kallie Garland, early childhood development degree; Caston Garland, general engineering technology degree, cum laude; Spencer Rife, business administration degree and general education certification;

From Henry: Kimberly McCormick, substance abuse counselor asst. CSC;

From Hurdle, N.C.: Mills Bryson Pleasant, industrial welding certification, summa cum laude;

From Keeling: Abby Walden, medical office degree, summa cum laude;

From Konan-Shiga, Japan: Pedro Vicente De Oliveira, general education certification and sScience degree;

From Martinsville: Kristian Armstead, motorsports technology degree, magna cum laude; Seth Arrington, general studies - information tTech degree and general education certification, summa cum laude; Darius Beal, general education certification; Ian Bishop, industrial welding certification and welding CSC; Melissa Bowles, general studies degree, summa cum laude; Bryson Brown, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Giselle Carrillo, general education certification; Andrew Carter, general education certification, summa cum laude; Marquise Carter, general education certification and general studies degree, cum laude; D'Coya Carter, general studies degree; Joyce Chacha, business administration degree, cum laude; Wesley Childress, administration of justice degree; Hunter Chitwood, general studies degree, cum laude; Kearie Clemmons, nursing degree, cum laude; Dottie Davis, general studies - human services degree; Jessica Davis, nursing degree; Melinda Day, administration of justice degree, cum laude; Blake Deal, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Shania DeShazo, general education certification, cum laude; Ivory Deskins, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Daniel DeVivo, general education certification and general studies degree; Blanca Duarte-Saucedo, general education certification; Brittany Festa, general studies - human services degree; Julian Foddrell, physical therapy degree, cum laude; Allison French, nursing degree; Karla Garibay, general education certification and business administration degree, summa cum laude; Andrea Granger, criminal justice degree and general education certification; Trista Grey, early childhood development degree, magna cum laude; Cherkiri Hairston, culinary arts CSC; Brittany Hairston, general education certification, magna cum laude; Latasha Hairston, nursing degree, cum laude; Kristel Hairston, nursing degree; Alexis Hairston, therapeutic massage certification; Tamia Harkness, health science degree; Dorien Harper, business administration degree; Gabriel Harris, motorsports technology degree; Kevin Hendricks, health technology: EMS advanced CSC; Jordan Holliday, industrial welding certification and welding CSC; Melissa Howell, accounting degree; Brittany Hylton, criminal justice degree, cum laude; Reiden Hylton, industrial welding certification and welding CSC; September Irizarry, computer service technician CSC; Camille Jamison, general education certification and general studies degree; DeShawn Jefferson, industrial electronics tech. degree, cum laude; Nathan Jenkins, motorsports technology degree, cum laude; Jesus Jimenez Chavez, health technology: EMS CSC; Ryan Johnson, criminal justice degree and general education certification; Angela Jones, Practical nursing certification; Daeshon Joyce, general education certification, cum laude; Caitlin Kennedy, general education certification and general studies degree, summa cum laude; Stephen Kieselbach, general education certification and general studies degree; Elizabeth King, general education certification; Julie Kitzmiller, advanced cybersecurity & network CSC and information systems technology degree, magna cum laude; Hannah Leghorn, general education certification, cum laude; Kimberly Lewis, Practical Nursing certification; Elizabeth Loftin, physical therapy degree, summa cum laude; Giselle Lopez, entrepreneurship/small business degree; Orlando Marsh, industrial electronics tech. degree, cum laude; Rebecca Mata, bookkeeping certification; Ashley McGhee, technical studies degree and industrial welding certification, summa cum laude; Ja'Lexus Mitchell, general education certification; Ayanna Mitchell, nursing degree; Hannah Mize, nursing degree, cum laude; Kara Moorefield, general studies degree, magna cum laude; Dakota Moorefield, management degree, magna cum laude; Yamani Muse, general studies - human services degree; Danielle Nagel, general education certification, and general studies degree, summa cum laude; David Nagel, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Kerrington Parker, substance abuse counselor assistant CSC; Nathaniel Parks, criminal justice degree, magna cum laude; Philip Parsons, general education certification and general studies degree; Tevin Penn, general education certification; Ayden Pickett, general education certification; Anna Poe, Pre-BSN degree, magna cum laude; Candice Prillaman, Practical Nursing certification, cum laude; Jennifer Puckett, general engineering technology degree, magna cum laude; Marcus Redd, general studies - tnformation tech degree and general education certification; Paulina Reyes, general engineering technology degree; Tanner Roach, CNC lathe operator CSC; Michael Roberts II, cybersecurity & networking CSC; Katherine Rorrer, general education certification; Jeff Sampson, welding CSC; Jacqueline Scales, substance abuse counselor assistant CSC; Donna Schenk, tTherapeutic massage certification, magna cum laude; Kaitlyn Settlemoir, general education certification and health science degree, cum laude; Tiffany Slate, business administration degree, cum laude; Abigail Smith, general education certification; Ryan Spencer, infomation systems tech degree, magna cum laude; Brenton Spicer, general education certification, cum laude; JaLena Spikes, computer service technician CSC; Shikayla Tatum, general education certification, and general studies degree, cum laude; Myah Taylor, health technology: EMS CSC; Jaxon Turner, criminal justice degree; Fabiola Vasquez Becerra, general education certification, summa cum laude; Whitney Walker, early childhood development degree, cum laude; John Walker, general education certification and general studies degree, cum laude; Kaitlyn Wickham, general studies degree; Kaleigh Willard, Practical Nursing certification, cum laude; Ramona Wilson, general studies: teacher education prep degree; Montasia Wilson, general education certification and general studies degree; Arianna Wilson, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Faith Young, general studies: teacher education prep degree, magna cum laude; Jared Young, science degree; Tiffani Zecchini, nursing degree, magna cum laude;

Meadows of Dan: Landon Augustine, general studies degree; Sean Klisiewecz, nursing degree; Jessica Wilkins, health technology: EMS CSC;

From Moneta: Jennifer Cogar, health technology: EMS Advanced CSC;

From Norfolk: Luke Gibson, general education certification and general studies degree;

From North Dinwiddie: Michael Johnson, Internet Services degree, magna cum laude;

From Patrick Springs: Glenn Belcher, Technical Studies degree, magna cum laude; Brooklynn Caviness, nursing degree, cum laude; Michael Elliott, EMS - paramedic degree, summa cum laude; Kenneth Foltz, residential/commercial/industrial electrician CSC; Abby Goad, welding CSC and industrial welding certification, cum laude; Lydia Lester, general education certification and general studies degree; Joseph Littles, industrial welding certification; Amber Mize, nursing degree, magna cum laude; Kaitlyn Shough, general education certification; Hannah Sowers, administration of justice degree; Amber Wagoner, health technology- Pre-nursing CSC; Katlyn Wagoner, office assisting CSC;

From Penhook: Barbara Toney, Wellness CSC;

From Plano, Tex.: Cristopher Brouwer, general studies degree; Caleb Brouwer, general studies degree, magna cum laude;

From Ridgeland, S.C.: Ny'Gel Boozer, general education certification and general studies degree;

From Ridgeway: Tianna Barksdale, general studies degree; Andrew Bennett, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Adam Burris, general education certification and general studies degree; Omar Diaz-Gonzalez, welding CSC; Hannah Ferguson, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Rachel Gehrke, early childhood education certification, magna cum laude; Zachary Gillespie, industrial welding certification, magna cum laude; Ivanna Gutierrez, general education certification and general studies degree, summa cum laude; Joanna Gutierrez, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude; Tamera Hailey, gen. studies - human services degree and general education certification, cum laude; Nigel Hairston, motorsports technician CSC and motorsports technology degree, magna cum laude; Rhonda Hamlett, medical office degree and mMedical transcription CSC, cum laude; Caitlin Hankins, therapeutic massage certification; Tristin Jones, business administration degree; Gage Jones, general education certification; Victoria Lawson, general education certification and general studies degree, cum laude; Emily Lemons, general education certification and general studies degree, cum laude; Porsha Moyer, Eearly childhood education certification; Austin Nelson, industrial controls CSC, industrial electronics tech. degree, and residential/commercial/industrial electrician CSC; Nick O'Der, general studies degree; Adina Prillaman, general education certification, cum laude; Baily Shelton, general education certification; Austin Sigmon, EMS - paramedic degree; Jacob Smith, welding CSC; Hunter Stephens, general education certification; Kristie Strader, early childhood development degree; Hunter Vaught, resid/comm/industr electrician CSC; Neelya Webb, general education certification; Kellie Wilson, nursing degree, cum laude; Dalton Wright, general studies: teacher education prep degree; Sealey Wright, nursing degree, cum laude;

From Roanoke: Joshua Clifford, physical therapy degree, summa cum laude; Nadina Newman, cybersecurity & networking CSC;

From Rockbridge Baths: Heather Webb, internet webmaster CSC;

From Rocky Mount: Nolen-Lynn Boyd, general education certification and general studies degree; Elijah Cox, general education certification; Robin Davis, health technology: EMS advanced CSC; Kaitley Goard, physical therapy degree, magna cum laude; Ebony Legans, nursing degree, cum laude; William O'Neal, health technology: EMS aAdvanced CSC; Ashley Perkins, industrial welding certification, cum laude; Allison Shrewsbury, general studies degree and general education certification, summa cum laude; Jamie Stump, general studies: teacher education prep degree, cum laude; Jessica Trussell, nursing degree; Paige Wainwright, physical therapy degree, summa cum laude; Kara Witcher, bookkeeping certification; Brandi Witcher, office assisting CSC; Anthony Wright, general education certification and general studies: teacher education prep degree, summa cum laude;

From Rougemont, N.C.: Jaden Hurdle, general education certification and general studies degree, summa cum laude;

From Ruffin, N.C.: Krysten McMahon, Practical Nursing certification, cum laude;

From Spencer: Kansas Cutchins, general education certification, cum laude; Carley Gravely, general studies degree, summa cum laude; William Ingalls, general education certification, cum laude; Abigail Lange, general education certification and general studies degree; Kaitlin Lawrence, oedical office degree, medical tTranscription CSC and office assisting CSC; Hannah Nance, general education certification; Kayla Pearman, general studies degree; Logan Taylor, therapeutic massage certification;

From Stanleytown: Sofia Hernandez, general education certification and Pre-BSN degree;

From Stokesdale: Madison Lemons, general education certification and health science degree, cum laude;

From Stuart: Jody Agee, welding CSC,; Valerie Baines, nursing degree, Hailey Billings, nursing degree; Nicholas Bowman, industrial welding certification and welding CSC; Abbigail Carter, physical therapy degree; Maranda Cox, general studies - human services degree, magna cum laude; Allison Eames, general education certification and general studies degree, summa cum laude; Ada Fain, general studies degree; MaKayla Fix, general education certification and general studies degree, cum laude; Noah Freeman, administration of justice degree, summa cum laude; Lydia Gunter, general studies degree, cum laude; Elizabeth Huerta, general education certification, cum laude; Dustin Land, industrial welding certification and welding CSC; Amber Lawless, Pre-BSN degree; Brandon Leyva, general studies degree, cum laude; Blake McCutchen, entrepreneurship/small business degree, cum laude; Devin Merriman, general studies degree, cum laude; William Morrison, general education certification and general studies degree; Zachary Morse, general education certification; Jenna Pruitt, general studies - human services degree, magna cum laude; Thomas Rose, general education certification and general studies degree; Diana Salmons, EMS - paramedic degree; Nancy Sanchez, office assisting CSC, administrative support tech degree, and clerical studies certification, summa cum laude; Stephanie Scales, general studies - human services degree, magna cum laude; Jennifer Scott, management degree; Carl Smith, health technology: EMS advanced CSC; Cindy Thomas, general atudies - human services degree; Dylan Thompson, general studies degree; Gonzalo Vargas, general studies degree; Marisa Wagner, early childhood development degree; Levi Williams, general studies degree; Sydney Wilson, general education certification and Pre-BSN degree, cum laude;

From Suffolk: William Rice, general education certification and general studies degree, magna cum laude;

From Thaxton: Nathan Porterfield, general education certification and general studies degree, cum laude;

From Toano: Richard Gravel, motorsports technology degree;

From Trafford, Penn.: Robert Lane, business administration degree, magna cum laude;

From Union Hall: Breanna Wheeling, game design and development degree, cum laude;

From Vinton: Brandan Arthur, EMS - paramedic degree, magna cum laude; Brittany Jones, Pre-BSN degree, summa cum laude;

From Wirtz: Charlotte Turner, general studies: teacher education prep degree, magna cum laude; Sarah Vanreenen, infant and toddler care CSC;

From Woolwine: Eric Belcher, industrial welding certification; Kenneth Brady Jr., health technology: EMS Advanced CSC; Kandis Hylton, early childhood development degree; Brooke Michaud, early childhood development degree;

From Zebulon, N.C.: Elizabeth Parrish, general education certification.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.