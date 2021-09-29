P&HCC men's soccer wins final home game

After several chances in the first half, Richard Salinas broke through early in the second to give the Patrick & Henry Community College men’s soccer team the only goal they would need in a 1-0 win over Cape Fear Community College Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Wednesday’s game was the final home game of the season for the Patriots, who improved to 5-3 with the win, and 5-0 in Region X.

Goalie Tim Paulet had one save and a shutout for the Patriots. P&HCC had 16 shots, 11 on goal, as a team.

P&H was scheduled to go to South Carolina on Monday to take on Pearl River Community College, however that game was canceled. The Pats will now get more than a week off before travelling to USC Union on October 8 for a 2:30 p.m. game.