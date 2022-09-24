P&HCC men's soccer wins home opener

After a long fall with a lot of travel, the Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team finally played a home game on Friday night, and the Patriots gave the home fans a treat.

P&HCC came back from an early deficit to defeat Cape Fear, 4-1, in Region X play.

Cape Fear scored less than 10 minutes into the game, but the Patriots got the equalizer on a penalty kick by Enrique Jacobs in the 13th minute.

P&HCC scored two more goals in the final minute of the first half, both by Chris Rosales, to take a 3-1 lead into the break.

Jacobs had a goal and an assist. Kaeu Mendes added the final goal, and Carlos Trott had an assist.

Martin Morse, a graduate of Patrick County High School, had three saves in goal for P&HCC.

The Patriots (8-2-1) came into the game ranked No. 15 in NJCAA DII. They'll return home on Monday to take on rival Louisburg College at 7 p.m.