P&HCC women's hoops impress in preseason scrimmages, will open season on Sunday

"It has always been my philosophy that if you can play defense, then you can live on the floor," Daniel said. “Marquesia is probably one of our best on ball defenders. She is extremely quick and has great instincts."

One of the new recruits led the team in scoring and was no stranger to Daniel, as she played for him in high school. Ty’Nasia “NaeNae” Witcher has stepped in the point guard position, as the starting point guard, Kadajah Walker, a transfer from Louisburg College, is injured.

"My assistant coaches are very impressed with her play," Daniel said of Witcher. “What they see, I have seen since she was in the fifth grade. She has one of the best basketball IQs I have had the privilege to coach.

Although Witcher said that speed is the biggest difference between college and high school, Daniel said you would not know it based on her calm demeanor. She finished the second scrimmage with a team-high 16 points.

“I am very fortunate to have my high school coach as my college coach, because I know what to expect. He is exactly the same, he wants to be a winner all the time," Witcher said.

Another player who played an instrumental role in the scrimmage win was sophomore returner Perisa Singletary.