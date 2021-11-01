P&HCC women's hoops impress in preseason scrimmages, will open season on Sunday

The Patrick & Henry women’s basketball team is back on the court preparing for the upcoming season.
Pats head coach Herb Daniel is very optimistic after finishing last season on a high note. Daniel said the Lady Pats were somewhat shorthanded last year, however, this year they boast a squad of ten talented players. The team has already played in a Junior College Showcase challenging all NJCAA D1 schools, including the reigning national champions, Gulf Coast State.
“I was very excited to play them (Gulf Coast State), because I knew how good they were," Daniel said of the showcase in a release from the team. "It was a great opportunity for my players."
In the preseason, the Lady Pats have also played NCAA DIII Hollins University and DII Virginia University of Lynchburg.
"It was my intent to try to make our scrimmage games more challenging than the regular season, which is why I sought out 4-year universities," Daniel said.
The Lady Pats were successful against Virginia University of Lynchburg, defeating them 53-49. Daniel said he was pleased with the way the team finished after trailing for most of the game. One of three returning players, Marquesia “KK” Heidt, was instrumental in the win, notching five steals, three coming at a crucial time at the end of the game.
"It has always been my philosophy that if you can play defense, then you can live on the floor," Daniel said. “Marquesia is probably one of our best on ball defenders. She is extremely quick and has great instincts."
One of the new recruits led the team in scoring and was no stranger to Daniel, as she played for him in high school. Ty’Nasia “NaeNae” Witcher has stepped in the point guard position, as the starting point guard, Kadajah Walker, a transfer from Louisburg College, is injured.
"My assistant coaches are very impressed with her play," Daniel said of Witcher. “What they see, I have seen since she was in the fifth grade. She has one of the best basketball IQs I have had the privilege to coach.
Although Witcher said that speed is the biggest difference between college and high school, Daniel said you would not know it based on her calm demeanor. She finished the second scrimmage with a team-high 16 points.
“I am very fortunate to have my high school coach as my college coach, because I know what to expect. He is exactly the same, he wants to be a winner all the time," Witcher said.
Another player who played an instrumental role in the scrimmage win was sophomore returner Perisa Singletary.
“She has only been playing for four years, but her growth has been phenomenal," Daniel said. "She led our team in scoring and rebounding at the end of the year last year. As a team Captain and player, I think she is going to be a leader on and off the field."
Another returnee is 6-foot-3 center, Mary Shelton. As the only post player last year, Shelton had to shoulder all the duties down low, however, with a very strong recruiting class, Daniel has brought in some help in the post area.
One of those players is Madisyn Forloines, a transfer from Virginia Wesleyan. Forloines is a graduate of Spotswood High School where she won multiple state championships.
“Madisyn is a very talented post player who has great post moves and shoots the mid-range very well," Daniel said.
Two more new recruits for post players are 6’3 Harriett Hayford and 6'0 Eva Brill.
“I think both of those players will definitely give us size inside, but more importantly, it gives us more depth," Daniel added.
Daniel has also recruited some help in the shooting department, bringing in 5'10 Virginia Wesleyan transfer Savanah Staples and 5'10 Nathalia Nascimento.
"With this line-up, the Lady Pats will be a fun team to watch," Daniel said.
The Pats will open the season on Sunday at home against Fayetteville Tech. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.