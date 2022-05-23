P&HCC women's hoops signs Franklin County star, continues to grow ahead of next season

The Patrick & Henry Community College women’s basketball program has had a busy spring as the Patriots prepare for the upcoming season under coach Herb Daniel.

The team started the spring by hosting a recruiting opportunity with teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, something Daniel said was meant to "give local players an opportunity to be noticed, and therefore a potential to earn a scholarship to play basketball at the next level," Daniel said in an email.

"I feel that was a great success, but just the start," he added.

Reginald Jeffries, CEO & Head Coach of the Virginia Dream travel basketball program and Livingstone College assistant coach Maurice Sumter were both part of the recruiting event.

"They did an outstanding job working with these young ladies to put them in a position for a scholarship," Daniel said.

Two weeks later, P&HCC hosted a high school all-star game put on by Jarrod Thomas, the CEO of Thomas Intense Skills Training out of Lynchburg. The game featured top girls and boys basketball players from 10 different high schools, including Martinsville and Magna Vista.

This is the fifth year that TIST has conducted the games, and the first year it was held at P&HCC. The last time it was held was before the Covid-19 pandemic and held at Lynchburg's Holy Cross School.

“I saw what Coach Daniel was trying to do at Patrick and Henry and wanted to be a part of it," Thomas said in an email.

"I’ve known Jarrod for several years now and consider him one of the top trainers in the area," Daniel said. "I have brought him in on a number of occasions to train my entire team as well as one-on-one for players."

Getting players top exposure was the number one goal for the showcase, and Thomas said every year at least one player has committed to play in college after the game.

Last week, the P&HCC women's program gained a commitment from Franklin County High School senior Kameron Copeland.

“I am very excited about Kameron becoming a Lady Pat," Daniel said. "I have watched a number of her high school games and followed her travel team... all last summer."

Copeland, a 5-foot-8 center/forward, has been playing basketball for many years, and said she started with her sisters and brothers. She has seven sisters and three brothers, whom she practiced with along with her dad. She started individual training and attending showcase basketball tournaments to enhance her opportunities to earn an opportunity to play in college.

“I think she is going to add more depth to our team and quickly earn a spot on the floor," Daniel said.

"I am looking to bring more local talent to P&H. This will give them an opportunity for a quality education as well as an opportunity to play immediately as opposed to waiting a couple of years in a larger school."

Daniel also recently attended a College Coaches Skills Camp to watch recruits from around Virginia, and he held an invite-only workout at the school on Saturday.

The Patriots will begin the 2022 season this November.