P&HCC women's hoops win season opener

Coming off a very tough pre-season, the Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team put together a complete game by defeating Fayetteville Technical Community College, 86-66, Sunday in the team's season opener.
The visiting team came out hot and jumped on the Lady Pats early in the game, going up 13-5 before P&HCC coach Herb Daniel called a timeout.
“I wanted to let them play through the adversity," Daniel said. "I feel it’s better if they sometimes figure it out for themselves."
Two bright spots for P&H in the first quarter were Savanna Staples, who went 4-for-4 from the foul line, and Ty’Nasia Witcher, who hit a 3-pointer, a layup, and a free throw to give her a game total of six points before she went out of the game with an injury.
The Lady Pats worked their way back into the game after trailing 21-15 after one quarter.
The team came out on fire in the second quarter, sparked by Perisa Singletary who had six points before she went out with what Daniel called a mild injury. Meanwhile, Staples still had the hot hand finishing with two timely threes in the second.
Singletary finished the game with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.
“I think the difference for me is my confidence level and more importantly the team chemistry is beginning to grow which builds not only my confidence, but the entire team as well, which is evident by the total team effort on this win," Staples said.
Staples had some help from Daniel's player of the game Nathalia Nascimento, who finished with 17 points.
The Lady Pats continue the tradition started by Coach Daniel last year with the best performer of a respective game receiving a championship belt.
“I think it shows how important it is for us to work not only to score but to stop the opponent from scoring to be successful," Nascimento said. "It’s also important considering this is the first game to set a standard.
The Lady Pats pulled away by halftime, leading 40-32 at the break. They scored 14 points in three minutes with a flurry of defensive stops and scoring.
P&HCC put the game away during the third quarter outscoring the Trojans 29-19.
“I told the team during our halftime break that I wanted to put this game out of reach by the start of the fourth quarter," Daniel said. "Everyone got into the action in the third quarter."
Madisyn Forloines scored six of her seven points in the third. Marquesia Heidt scored two of her 14, and Eva Brill scored four of her six.
Staples added five steals and six rebounds in the win. Center Harriet Hayford finished with 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
P&HCC will be back home again on Sunday to take on Brunswick Community College at 2 p.m.