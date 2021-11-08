P&HCC women's hoops win season opener

Coming off a very tough pre-season, the Patrick & Henry Community College women's basketball team put together a complete game by defeating Fayetteville Technical Community College, 86-66, Sunday in the team's season opener.

The visiting team came out hot and jumped on the Lady Pats early in the game, going up 13-5 before P&HCC coach Herb Daniel called a timeout.

“I wanted to let them play through the adversity," Daniel said. "I feel it’s better if they sometimes figure it out for themselves."

Two bright spots for P&H in the first quarter were Savanna Staples, who went 4-for-4 from the foul line, and Ty’Nasia Witcher, who hit a 3-pointer, a layup, and a free throw to give her a game total of six points before she went out of the game with an injury.

The Lady Pats worked their way back into the game after trailing 21-15 after one quarter.

The team came out on fire in the second quarter, sparked by Perisa Singletary who had six points before she went out with what Daniel called a mild injury. Meanwhile, Staples still had the hot hand finishing with two timely threes in the second.

Singletary finished the game with 21 points, including five 3-pointers.