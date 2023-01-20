Parks and Rec trips

Henry County Parks and Recreation offers various trips in upcoming months. The full amount is due when the reservation is made. To register, call the Parks and Recreation office at 634-4645 or 540-366-2888 or email Ernie Dale erniedale@aol.com.

Maple Festival

A trip to the Highlands Maple Festival in Monterey will take place on March 18. This will be the 63rd annual festival, and the celebration has been designated by the Library of Congress.

There will be an Amish pancake breakfast and festival fare including: food vendors, 160 quality artists and crafters, clogging groups, folk singers and storytellers.

The trip costs $129 per person, which includes the cost of roundtrip motor coach transportation, the Amish pancake breakfast, arts and crafts show, sugar camp tour and a tour host.

Manassas/DC

A two-day trip to Manassas and Washington D.C. will take place April 1-2. A bus from a designated pick-up location will take guests to a train platform in Roanoke, and from there the group will travel to Manassas.

The group will stop for lunch in downtown Manassas and eat individually before boarding a bus traveling to Fort Belvoir, where they will see the National Museum of the United States Army and other monuments and memorials.

The next day the group will do a picture stop at the White House and the U.S. Capital Building before a visit to the National Mall. The group will also be able to go to the Smithsonian Museums of their choice.

The price of the trip per person is: $399, double; $394 triple; $389 quad; and $469 single. The cost covers round trip motor coach transportation, ticket on Amtrak train from Roanoke to Manassas, one night's lodging, breakfast at the hotel, visits to museums, memorials, monuments and a tour director.

Michie Tavern

A trip to Michie Tavern will take place on April 8. the group will travel by train from Roanoke to Charlottesville. A chartered bus will pick them up at the Amtrak station to take them to their Easter lunch at Michie Tavern.

The tavern’s dining room features hearty midday fare offered by servers in period attire. The rustic tavern setting renders a dining experience rich in Southern culture and hospitality, a press release states. The Southern buffet is based on 18th-century recipes. The buffet features Southern fried chicken, stewed tomatoes, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, coleslaw, whole baby beets, biscuits and cornbread, peach cobbler, coffee, tea and soda.

After lunch, the group can visit the historical buildings on the grounds and a sightseeing tour on the Thomas Jefferson Parkway.

The price is $139 and covers Amtrak train ticket from Roanoke to Charlottesville, motor coach transfers in Roanoke, motor coach transportation in Charlottesville, motor coach transportation from Charlottesville to Roanoke, buffet lunch at Michie Tavern, a drive/sightseeing tour Thomas Jefferson Parkway and a tour host.

Chicago

A trip to Chicago will take place from June 12-17. The first day will be full of travel and a night spent at a hotel in-route to Chicago. Once the bus ride is complete, the second day will contain a visit to the Chicago Botanical Garden and a narrated tram tour.

The group will then have dinner and spend the next three nights in the Chicago area.

Day three will feature a guided tour of Chicago, a visit to the Navy Pier, a skyline cruise and dinner. On day four the group will visit the World Famous 360 Chicago, the Magnificent Mile and the Field Museum of Natural History.

Day five the group will visit the Museum of Science and Industry and then begin the trip home. The group will spend one night in-route and then finish the trip home on the sixth day.

The price per person is: $768, double; $748, triple; and $988, single. A deposit of $100 is due immediately to hold a spot.

The cost covers roundtrip motor coach transportation; five nights lodging including three consecutive nights in the Chicago area; eight meals; visit to Museum of Science and Industry; visit to the World Famous 360 Chicago; guided tour of Chicago; Skyline Cruise on Lake Michigan; visit to the historic Navy Pier and Field Museum of Natural History; visit to the Chicago Botanic Garden, including a Narrated Tram Tour; a tour host and much more.