Patrick County all-state track star Michael Hamm commit to Ferrum

Signing to run track in college was the culmination of a year full of ups and downs for Patrick County senior Michael Hamm.
Hamm committed on Friday to continue his track career at Ferrum College in the fall. The signing comes less than two weeks after the Cougar had a record-breaking day at the VHSL Class 2 state indoor track meet.
The indoor track season may have been the best of Hamm's career, but it did not start easy. For four weeks leading up to the season Hamm said he fought COVID-19, and he wasn't cleared to return to competition until two weeks before the first indoor track meet of the 2021 season.
"The only thing that went through my mind was, 'I can't let my season end like this. I've got to do all I can,'" Hamm said at the signing Friday. "And with my team, and my coach, and God, and my mom I just did everything I could."
Returning to the track was anything but easy for the Cougar.
"It was the worst two weeks of my life, I'll tell you that now," Hamm said of his practices before the first meet. "That first day I threw up everywhere. Breathing was terrible, especially with asthma it just makes it 10 times worse."
Once he got in shape, though, Hamm made his mark on his senior season. He won the boys 55 meter and 300 meter dashes at the Region 2C championships to qualify for states. At the state finals on March 2 at Liberty University, he finished second in the 300 with a time of 37.01 seconds, and ran 6.88 in the 55 for a sixth place finish. Both times were a PCHS school record.
"It took my coach and my teammates to point at the board for me (for the record breaking time)," he said. "I didn't know I had it at first, I was so out of breath. It definitely felt different, but it was amazing."
Hamm improved on a 15th place finish as a junior in the 300 at the 2020 state meet.
"Definitely the best I ever did at states. I broke a school record, can't beat that."
Hamm began running in eighth grade on a whim. He had been cut from the basketball team and a friend told him running would be fun.
He was skeptical at first, but quickly fell in love with the sport, and realized where track could take him.
"I was like, 'Track? I don't know what track is doing for me,'" he said. "And then, ever since I met Coach (Danel) Slaydon and the team it just stuck to me. And once I started getting better and working harder, once I got to my 10th grade year I was like, 'You know what, this is what I want to do with life.' And it just went from there."
"I think it's more of the competition and knowing that one person can truly do something, but at the same time it takes a team to truly go, and that's what I like about it most. Because without my team and my coach I wouldn't be here."
Ferrum added a track team to the school's slate of sports in the fall of 2020. The team competed in an indoor track meet for the first time in January, and has competed in five meets so far this season.
Hamm is excited to see what he can prove with the Panthers.
"I think mostly making my mom and my coaches and my teammates proud, and just proving that I've got more to prove, I've got more to do, and I'm here to stay," he said.
Patrick County's outdoor track team will begin competition in April.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com