Patrick County all-state track star Michael Hamm commit to Ferrum

"It took my coach and my teammates to point at the board for me (for the record breaking time)," he said. "I didn't know I had it at first, I was so out of breath. It definitely felt different, but it was amazing."

Hamm improved on a 15th place finish as a junior in the 300 at the 2020 state meet.

"Definitely the best I ever did at states. I broke a school record, can't beat that."

Hamm began running in eighth grade on a whim. He had been cut from the basketball team and a friend told him running would be fun.

He was skeptical at first, but quickly fell in love with the sport, and realized where track could take him.

"I was like, 'Track? I don't know what track is doing for me,'" he said. "And then, ever since I met Coach (Danel) Slaydon and the team it just stuck to me. And once I started getting better and working harder, once I got to my 10th grade year I was like, 'You know what, this is what I want to do with life.' And it just went from there."

"I think it's more of the competition and knowing that one person can truly do something, but at the same time it takes a team to truly go, and that's what I like about it most. Because without my team and my coach I wouldn't be here."